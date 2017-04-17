East Valley Sheriff’s report for week of April 3-10

Apr. 3
- A call was received from the 29600 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run to report unknown subject using caller’s credit card information to make commissary charges at jail in San Bernardino.
- A call was received to report a female on property refusing to leave business in the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista.
- A call was received from the block of 30800 Hwy 44 in Shingletown to report hearing six shots fired in the area of caller’s house then heard vehicle drive away at high rate of speed. Caller located six shell casing on Hwy 44.
- A call was received from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report a suspect has been going through the caller’s trash and taking things and leaving messes outside the trash can.
- A call was received to report a rock hitting caller’s hood earlier that day while driving past neighbors home in the Joda and Sites Roads area of Shingletown. States ongoing dispute with neighbor and believes he is the suspect. Confronted neighbor with negative results.
- A call was received to report her child’s 20” blue mt. bike was taken from the 10100 block of Harley Leighton Rd sometime in the past week.
- A resident in the 13700 block of Valley Creek Lane in Jones Valley called to report subject with a red Dodge truck and two dogs, bathing in creek behind house. When confronted subject asked caller if he wanted to do drugs so he would calm down.
Apr. 4
- A resident in the 35200 block of Redwood Drive in Shingletown called to report 1990’s maroon Dodge Durango was driving past the caller’s house 5-6 times with loud music and subject were heard yelling. Last seen west bound on Redwood Drive towards Ritts Mill Rd.
- A resident in the 23400 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville called to report giving money to phone scam.
- A resident in the 30800 block of Tinkerbell Lane in Shingletown called to report unknown subject tried to break into the house. Unknown time frame and possibly with a crowbar.
- A resident in the 30700 block of Thumper Drive in Shingletown called to report unknown subject broke into house within the last two weeks.
- A resident in the 30800 block of Tinkerbell Lane in Shingletown called to report finding numerous cardboard and bedding items in basement to house. Believes subject had been sleeping there.
- A resident in the 14400 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report fishing gear and tools taken from unlocked detached garage sometime in the last two weeks.
- A call was received to report a white subject with wig and brown dress is attempting to hitch a ride. Subject is jumping around and acting like on drugs. Subject is standing on the 299 E west bound ramp near Old Oregon Trail.
- A call was received to report subject in red Dodge with camper shell parked on property that is for sale on Squawgrass Trail. Property does not belong to caller however can show deputy which property it is. States also her houses were loose when she arrived which is unusual. Caller believes possibly connected.
Apr. 5
- A call was received from a business in the 7000 block of Shingleglen Trail in Shingletown to report a female stole items and caller confronted her and she paid the caller for the items taken. Female left in a blue GMC van Safari west bound on Hwy 44.
- A resident in the 30500 block of Figaro Drive in Shingletown called to report two males going door to door asking about a lost dog. Caller showed them his no soliciting sign and subjects called names. Subjects last seen going east bound on Figaro.
- A resident in the 21300 block of Faith Ave in Bella Vista to report friend’s girlfriend is outside caller’s house in a gray Chevy Cruze. Female arrived under the influence, trying to retrieve property, causing a fight and refusing to leave. Female now leave -DUI towards Intermountain and 299.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Buena Vista Drive in Bella Vista to state transients known to panhandle in the area were just at caller’s house harassing him and trespassing. Last seen east bound on foot towards Buena Vista Ct.
- A resident in the 21100 block of Kiwi Lane in Palo Cedro called to report several fraudulent wire transfers from caller’s bank account and a $568 payment to a Charter Communications account under subject’s name. Caller has filed a claim with her bank as well.
Apr. 6
- A resident in the 34600 block of Side Bottom Rd in Shingletown called to report tenant interrupted burglary to house. Tenant was in the process of moving out of the location. Suspect left at that time but gave tenant his name.
- A resident in the 30400 block of RL Smith Logging Rd in Oak Run called to report wife provided information to internet scam. Subjects are supposed to be re-contacting caller.
- A call was received to report an aircraft landing at Redding Airport was illuminated with a green laser. Possibly came from Ranch/Airport area.
Apr. 7
- A call was received to report a male was holding a bar about caller’s car, making threats to hit caller’s vehicle as well as hit him in the 9600 block of Hayloft Drive in Millville.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Yosemite Drive in Bella Vista called to report her adult son that does not live at house was dropped off by unknown suspect before caller arrived home. Suspect appears very ill, not making sense and causing a fight in the house.
- A by passer called to report driving on Hwy 44 near Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro and observed an unmanned jet ski floating down Cow Creek under Hwy 44. Between Deschutes Rd and Silver Bridge.
Apr. 8
- A call was received to report he drove through an area in the Old 44 Drive and Whitmore Road of Millville and heard gunshot. Caller’s windshield vehicle then smashed. Nothing suspicious seen or heard in the area.
- A call was received of a suspect taking 150 gallons of kerosene from the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown overnight.
- A call was received from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report his phone was stolen from the counter at 11:00 a.m. Unknown suspect and no surveillance. Phone is black IPhone 6 with black Apple Smart battery case.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report an acquaintance to caller is threatening via text message to slash her vehicle tires if she doesn’t pay him back $15 that caller owes him.
Apr. 9
- A call was received to report male in a red Ford truck with white camper parked in front of Ritts Mill and Thatcher Mill Roads in Shingletown. As per caller, deputies are looking for male owner of vehicle and was instructed to call if sighted.
- A call was received from the 9200 block of Dork Lane to report she was hit by her brother. Subject is still at location. Medical declined.
Apr. 10
- A resident in the 8900 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report her vehicle was parked in driveway and a duffle bag was taken.
- A resident in the 32600 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton called to report she saw flashing lights outside and then heard noises by the bathroom. Appears bathroom screen was partly removed.
- A call was received from the 8400 block of Stayer Ct in Palo Cedro to report mother being victim of scam call.
- A resident in the 20900 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report ten deceased sheep that were attacked probably unknown dogs.
- A call was received from the 29700 block of Westmoore Rd in Shingletown to report he attempted to contact a male who his mother talk last to him via cellphone last week. Stated he was going to San Diego, but no personal contact since November of last year. He states using mother’s credit card and not paying the bill. Caller stated male is married but spouse has disconnected her voicemail, unwilling to make contact with mother.
- A victim in the ER being treated for a dog bite in the face in the 21400 block of Roaring Ridge Rd in Montgomery Creek by an unknown neighbor’s dog.
- A call was received to report she went to mother’s house in the 24800 block of Whitmore Rd in Millville due to not hearing from her all day. Caller states gate and garage open, mother car gone and a subject appears walking around inside. Caller states her mother’s grandson has recently has history of breaking into house and stealing items. Concerned that juvenile is possible subject. The mother then called back two hours later to report a burglary to home, firearms are missing.