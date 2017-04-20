East Valley Sheriff’s Report for week of April 11-18

Apr. 11
- A call was received from a business in the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro to report finding two small motorcycles that were taken during a burglary.
- A man called from a business in the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report the theft of items from a delivery truck by a male wearing a black bandana with a hat. Caller recovered items from male, male now on foot at unknown location in the area. Males bike is parked in front of business in a ditch.
- A call was received from the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro to report two black mopeds parked in front of the old music store next to caller’s business. States male and female juvenile in the area riding bikes. Caller concerned possibly stolen.
- A call was received from a business in the 31100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report business was burglarized sometime over the weekend through the back window. No damage to point of entry.
Apr. 12
- A call was received to report he was walking his dog when dogs from a house in the 9700 block of Oriole Lane in Palo Cedro came charging at the caller. One teenager from the out and tried to call off the dogs. Another teenager yelling from the property started yelling at the dogs. Then started making statements towards the caller which led the caller to believe the subject was trying in instigate a fight.
- A call was received from a business in the 8900 block of Airport Rd in Palo Cedro to report unknown subject used welder to try and cut into metal door to break in that occurred during the night.
- A call was received from the 21400 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro to report his mother had three check that were used fraudulently over the last month. Suspect are names that signed on the check but written illegibly.
- A fisherman at the Mariners point on Silverthorn Rd in Jones Valley called to state that out towards the point up on the hill on the right-hand side near the campground, he heard a female screaming. Caller walked up as far as number six and can still hear her screaming. Caller stated camp site is on the right-hand side of the campground.
Apr. 13
- A call was received from historical society stating they learn at the meeting that subjects are living in a shed that is on the property in the Hwy 44 and Chateau Drive in Shingletown.
Apr. 14
- A resident in the 10800 block of Beaver Rd in Millville called to state her neighbor came over her house and threatened to shoot caller’s dogs. Male also had a crescent wrench in his hand and was waving it around. Male back at his house. Ongoing issue per caller.
- A resident in the 30800 block of Bambi Drive in Shingletown called to state last night a subject was walking around caller’s house and on porch. Just now an unknown white F150 or Dodge Ram truck was parked in front of caller’s house and a male was looking at house with binoculars. Caller felt it was suspicious and that subject is possibly casing house. Truck left towards Shasta Forest Drive.
Apr. 15
- A resident in the 22000 block of Mirror Valley Lane in Bella Vista called to report his son kicked him in the head. Medical declined. Son is currently upstairs. Requests son be removed from house.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Lassen View Drive in Palo Cedro called to state a helicopter has been hovering over her backyard for past 20 minutes. Caller states it is very low and she can see the pilot. Unknown why he is watching her yard. Caller unable to see any makings to determine who may be operating the helicopter.
- A resident in the 13500 block of Valley Creek Lane in Jones Valley called to request personal contact to report home broken into—money and passports stolen. Point of entry was garage door.
- A call was received from the 20300 block of Gibson Ct Palo Cedro to report a male and female in an argument. Female picked up a rock and broke the window to a black Mitsubishi. Subjects are next to a green car.
- A call was received from the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown to she is in a fight with a male tenant. The tenant is making threats to kill the caller. Caller states that the male has multiple weapons.
Apr. 16
- A resident in the 27700 block of Mineral School Rd in Round Mountain called to report ongoing issue with female showing up at this house and causing a fight. Caller unsure if a pursue a restraining order.
- A call was received to report damage to cluster mailbox in the Oak Run and Beaver Roads in Millville. Appears mail still inside, however back door has been broken off.
Apr. 17
- A resident in the Yuki Yama Lane in Palo Cedro called asking for contact to report more things stolen after a burglary on April 11— numerous tools missing from his property and caller has spotted suspicious white Ford F150 with wench on the back.
- A resident in the 20700 block of Old Alturas Rd called to report entire community mailbox taken sometime last night.
- A call was received from a school construction site in the 10100 block of Old Oregon Trail of tools and equipment taken from job site overnight. School is reviewing security cameras nothing broken into, tools left unsecured.
- A call was received to report an illegal camp across from the 11300 block of Old Oregon Trail in a green belt. Numerous subjects and tents seen. States it is private land.
- A resident in the 21700 block of Berkeley Drive in Palo Cedro called to report subjects contacted via email to buy cosmetic products from caller’s business. Subjects mailed caller a check over the amount and requested she send back a sum of money. Caller believes this is a scam.
- An employee in the 20400 block of Portero Drive called to report white Ford F350 took tank, steam cleaner, miscellaneous items and chemicals. All taken from business at end of road.
- A call was received to report a male in a white Chevy Prism just took a large amount of items off the porch of a business in the 31100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown. Subject is blocked in by another customer’s vehicle.
- Resident in the 8900 block of Basin Hollow Rd in Millville called to report receiving a phone call from Washington DC. Upon answering suspect stated caller’s name and made statements that sounded like obvious scam.
- A resident in the 7500 block of Joda Rd in Shingletown called to report hearing one shot across the street from outside residence. Male outside house yelling obscenities.
- A call was received to report a male told her he was kidnapped by a female approximately a month ago in Round Mountain. States he was release the previous day.
Apr. 18
- A business employee in the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called at 2:29 a.m. to report someone is possibly trying to break into business. States they can hear banging and see a flash light.
- A resident in the 10400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a female possum got into barrel of dog food and bit caller. Negative medical. Caller has left the possum trapped in food barrel. Request officer to respond to collect animal.
- A call was received to report cluster mailbox was burglarized in the Oak Tree Lane and Deschutes Rd area of Palo Cedro.