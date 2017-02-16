East Valley Sheriff’s Report — Feb. 8 – 15

Feb. 8
- A resident in the 22300 block of Golftime Drive in Palo Cedro called to report phone scam stating they are from the U.S. Treasury has been occurring for the last three days.
- A call was received second hand by the cleaning lady at a church in the 30700 block of Shingletown Ridge Rd in Shingletown to report a female is camping in the covered entrance of the church. Unknown if female has been asked to leave.
- A 911 call was received from a female in the 7600 block of Arbor Drive in Shingletown, whom was crying and calling male in background curse words. Male heard yelling at female and telling her to talk to whoever is on the phone. Line disconnected. Sounds like possible domestic violence. No recent history of fighting or domestic violence.
Feb. 9
- A resident in the 22500 block of Heartwood Lane in Palo Cedro had originally called about identity theft on Feb. 6. Caller recontacting, stating his identity was used at a Chase Bank attempting to open an account for credit of $34,000.
- A resident in the 30400 block of Crockett Lane in Oak Run called to request the welfare on her adult son, due to him not showing up to his birthday dinner with caller in Redding the previous day.
- A call was received to report numerous items approximately valued $3000 taken from caller’s property. No address, location in the Cedar Crest and Plateau Pines Roads of Shingletown.
Feb. 10
- A black Nissan is at the end of caller’s driveway in the Old 44 Drive and Old Oregon Trail area. Caller believes that they were trying to steal something off her gate. Vehicle last seen going north bound on Old Oregon Trail.
Feb. 11
- A resident in the 21500 block of Elk Trail W. in Jones Valley called to report finding two packed suitcases packed with property and paperwork with names in meadow on caller’s property. Call has placed the suitcases on his front patio and requests they be picked up.
- A resident in the 6300 block of Franciscan Way in Millville called to report while she was walking her leashed dog on Franciscan, neighbors large brown dog ran over and lunged at caller aggressively. Negative bite or attack. Caller scared dog off and is back at her house. Ongoing issue.
Feb. 12
- A resident in the 23600 block of Millville Way in Millville reports his locked shed was broken into and tools stolen. Unknown time frame.
- A call was received to report two males are parked in neighbor’s driveway north south of roadway just west of Via Linda Drive in Palo Cedro. Male in red Chevy dually stated he was out of gas and was going to have male driving red Thunderbird take him to get gas. Caller believes suspicious.
- A call was received a male stole wood that morning from his private property in the Long Hay Flat Rd and Hwy 44 in Shingletown.
- A call was received from the 30800 block of Thumper Drive in Shingletown to state his brother is wanted for grand theft and is enroute to their father’s residence from Bambi Drive. Subject will probably be driving the stolen vehicle. Aaron Kuska was arrested.
- A resident in the 33100 block of Michelle Lane in Shingletown to report the theft of social card and Medi Cal card.
- A resident in the 36600 block of Viola Meadows Ct in Viola called to report burglary by unknown subject, appears that subject had a party at the house and left trash inside. Unknown point of entry.
- A resident in the 31100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report a transient female is camping his caller’s pump house for the last 4-5 days. States female is known to steal items from around Shingletown. Call has female’s items in front of the pump house. Caller is unable to give name for suspect.
Feb. 13
- A call was received to report significant damage to culvert by water. States a large hole in asphalt forming now. Caller has coned off affected portion. Requests office to respond out to look.
- A resident in the 13900 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report dogs are barking and someone has tried to open her front door twice.
Feb. 14
- A resident in the 30500 block of Withrow Rd in Shingletown called to report ongoing issue with spammer calling from 877-211-9342 continuously calling and would like info on file.
- A call was received second hand that a house in the 7400 block of Tahoe Lane in Shingletown is possibly being burglarized. Refusing to provide further.
- A call was received to report an unlocked vehicle parked in the Dry Creek and Bear Mountain Roads area of Jones Valley was burglarized sometime in the past few days. Starter was tampered with and personal paperwork was taken.
Feb. 15
- A neighbor in the 22100 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley called to report flashlights seen inside neighbor’s house. Caller state neighbor has no electricity. Caller states it is suspicious due to the time of night.
- CHP called to report accident. Caller report only hearing traffic collision of a single vehicle seen in the area of Brand Lane and Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro with lights on.
- A call was received regarding subjects setting up targets along Old 44 Drive near Stillwater Rd in Palo Cedro to target shoot. Caller inquiring about shooting laws in the county.
- A call was received from a business in the 27600 block of Oak Run to Fern in Oak Run to report there was a traffic collision handled by CHP the previous night. Per staff unknown subject dropped off key to the vehicle that morning, unknown how they had them. Requests officer to pick up keys. Per caller, CHP had taken a grand theft report on the vehicle that was in the traffic collision and it has been towed.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Neal Lane in Bella Vista called to report a pack of stray dogs killed her goat sometime the previous night. States ongoing issue.
- A citizen called to report female walking north bound on Dry Creek Rd near Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista attempting to flag down passersbys. Female appears to be in distress.
