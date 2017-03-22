East Valley Sheriff’s Log for week of March 13—21

Mar. 13
- A resident in the 11700 block of Atkins Rd in Whitmore called to burglarized to house the previous day. One of entry through unlocked door. IPad was taken.
- A by passer called to report a male lying on the side of the road in the Old Alturas and Ryan Hill Roads area. Caller did not stop, assumed it was a person but could not confirm.
- A resident in the 24000 block of Wilson Heights Rd in Bella Vista called to report neighbor has been shooting firearms at his house.
- A call was received to report while he was walking home, he was accosted by neighbor who lives across the street. Caller wishes contact.
- A resident in the 19900 block of Sunbeam Circle called to report unknown suspect used the caller’s information to open an account.
Mar. 14
- A resident in the 30100 block of Thomas Rd in Oak Run called to report a phone scam. A subject has put $3300 into caller’s account and requests caller to send $3000 back in ITune cards.
- A resident in the 33700 block of Meteorite Way in Shingletown called to report ongoing theft issues in the area. Caller’s quad was stolen and recovered but never reported. Caller believes he may have a suspect for all the recent theft activity in the area.
- A call was received to report a male in a maroon dodge 4×4 truck parked near his house on Valley Creek Lane in Jones Valley. Caller contacted the subject who states he was letting his dog swim in the creek. Caller believed it was suspicious and followed him out of the neighborhood. Truck las seen north bound on Old Oregon Trail from Bear Mountain Rd.
Mar. 15
- A call was received in the 9500 block of Crossroads Drive called to report the theft of a cell phone.
- A resident in the 36000 block of Viola Drive in Viola called to report he arrived home and found his locked gate pried open., Caller has not yet entered the house. Caller asking to speak to officer as he is familiar with threats made towards him.
- A resident in the 11500 block of Bluff Rd in Bella Vista called to report subjects attempting to take money from caller’s bank account. Bank caught scam and stopped transaction. However subjects have caller’s personal information.
- A resident in the 13900 block of Christian Way in Jones Valley called to report damage to exterior wall, porch light, outlet, and ceramic pots.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to state ongoing easement issue. States neighbor was blocking a gate with her black BMW vehicle.
- A resident in the 7000 block of Ravens Roost Rd in Shingletown called to report ongoing issue with a suspicious subject at his house. Same subject has been seen each time. Caller may know who the subject is, possibly nearby neighbor.
Mar. 16
- A resident in the 27100 block of Dersch Rd in Millville called to report numerous tools taken from garage sometime overnight. Caller unsure if garage door was secured or left open. Several thousand dollars in loss.
- A call was received in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report a juvenile was possibly passing out pills on school campus.
- A call was received from a business in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek called to report a male has been loitering in front of the store. Keeps coming in and yelling at employees. Male is walking towards the bridge now but caller states he will come back. Has been doing this all afternoon.
Mar. 17
- A resident in the 29000 block of Inwood Rd in Shingletown to report victim of a scam for $4000.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Olympia Way in Bella Vista called to report an ill raccoon in her flowerbed.
- A call was received to report back of cluster mailbox damaged in the Old Alturas and Old Oak Lane in Palo Cedro.
- A resident in the 36400 block of Hwy 44 in Viola called to report possible embezzlement. Husband drained business and personal accounts, took a vehicle and stated he was going out of the country.
- A resident in the 11400 block of E. Stillwater Way to report he arrive home to find two males and one female at house taking items out and putting in a silver Dodge Ram truck with trailer on the back. Caller believes point of entry was from rear of house.
- A property owner in the 22000 block of Putt Putt Lane in Bella Vista called to report a juvenile used a rock to break front windshield to caller’s vehicle. Ongoing issue with juvenile vandalizing property. Juvenile’s father is tenant who rents a room from caller. Caller advised tenant of issues, no resolution.
Mar. 18
- A resident in the 11700 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called at 6:55 a.m. to report he received a call from neighbor stating four subjects were seen with flashlights running back and forth across the creek to the neighbor’s property. Caller believes possible residence burglary. Caller states going across the other side of Dry Creek to the creek and back of property
- A call was received in the 21000 block of Hacket Lane in Palo Cedro to report suspicious male came to caller’s nieces house asking if a relative was home. He then grew upset and began swearing at caller. Left on foot in unknow direction. Male had no shoes, brown pants.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report she is currently in fight with neighbors over gate. Neighbors outside yelling at caller and her daughter.
- A call was received from the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista to report neighbor tried to hit caller with her vehicle either the previous day or the day before stemming from a fight over a gate. Caller states she is returning a message in regards to a call her neighbor made.
Mar. 19
- A resident in the 22000 block of Loop Drive in Jones Valley called to report neighbor continually driving excessive speed in the area going problem with neighbors and their guest driving excessive speed in the area. Several times caller’s young children have been outside playing.
- A resident in the 5200 block of Wilson Hill Rd in Manton to report home was burglarized sometime in the last four hours. Jewelry box and husband’s coin collection taken. Unknow how they gained entry.
- A call was received to report chain to gate was cut open and items taken from inside his residence. Caller is in route so he can meet deputies. Hard to find location which is in the Phillips and Buzzard Roost Rd in Round Mountain. Caller doesn’t know address.
Mar. 20
- A business employee in the 22000 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley called to report AT&T wires cut near the market.
- A call was received relayed from neighbor of a burglary to caller’s cabin in the 1700 block of Phillips Rd in Round Mountain. Caller is not there, lives in Susanville. Unknown what was taken.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Brett Rd in Shingletown called to report finding 8-10 butane tanks near his house by PG&E ditch that runs behind caller’s house. He can direct deputy to items.
- A call was received to report items missing from house in the Smith Creek Rd and Shrill Forest Lane in Shingletown. Unknown point of entry and unknown time frame.
- A call was received to report subjects—two females and one male, drinking from open containers in the parking lot of park in the Cedro Lane and Deschutes Rd area of Palo Cedro in a silver Toyota Corolla with another gray Honda mini van parked nearby.
- A resident in the 11700 block of Shady Meadows Lane in Bella Vista called to report ex-boyfriend fraudulently obtained cell phone with caller’s information.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Berkeley Drive in Palo Cedro to report ongoing issue of loud bass music coming from structure 50 meters behind main residence.
Mar. 21
- A resident in the 21700 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to report the lock and front of mailbox vandalized and took lock and possibly mail. Occurred on 3-16-17.
- A by passer drove by a white sedan parked on dirt turnout in the Yuki Yama Lane off Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro. When driver passed, the occupants all ducked down inside.
- A call was received from the 9000 block of Silver Bridge Drive in Palo Cedro to report her nephew refusing to return phone to caller.
-
-