East Valley Sheriff’s Log—May 30-June 3

These Sheriff Logs are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

May 30

A resident in the 5500 block of Old Fiddlers Lane in Manton called to report ongoing problem with Woodcutter Road neighbor’s dogs — Brindle mix and pit bull continuously loose. Neighbor does not try to keep them contained at all. Dogs charged caller and her horse the other day. The dogs have history of being aggressive towards humans.

A call was made from the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report subject who seems homeless, (long hair, hat, backpack) standing in the roadway walking in front of vehicles. Second-hand information from a customer.

A call was received to report gas siphoned from vehicle that was parked at friend’s house nearby the Old 44 and Silver Bridge Rd area of Palo Cedro. Also vandalized parts of vehicle.

A resident in the 8900 block of Brookdale Rd in Millville called to report house burglarized.

A call was received from a business manager to report a Bella Vista female loitering in the parking lot in the 10300 block of Bridge Bay Rd. Female late 30’s blue hat, purple swim skirt.

May 31

A resident in the 29000 block of Shingle Creek Lane in Shingletown is attempting to report fraud again. Caller repeatedly calling in to report fraud.

A call was received to report of a fight in a moving gold Chevy truck in the Dry Creek Rd and Hwy 299 E area of Bella Vista. Believes a female possibly being thrown out of vehicle extremely poor cell connection with caller. Also notifying the CHP.

A resident in the 10500 block of Cheshire Way in Palo Cedro to report she arrived home to find screen off and window open and a chair is moved. No one was seen. Caller has not gone inside.

A call was received from the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report male (brown beard, gray hat, plaid shirt with backpack) in the parking lot screaming and acting strangely.

June 1

A call was received at 12:21 a.m. from a school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report male and female approximately 17 years old painting a bench at location then leaving in tan Toyota car going south bound on Deschutes. Caller confirms it was the bench that is painted every year around this time as a tradition at the school.

A resident in the 10000 block of Cow Creek Drive in Palo Cedro called to report a yellow older vehicle occupied by two older men went down his long driveway pointing out several items. Caller thought was strange due to recent theft in the area.

A resident in the 27500 block of Old Stage Rd in Oak Run called to report being a victim of identity theft.

CHP called to report male Hispanic pedestrian with his pants falling down walking east bound on Lassen View Drive and Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. Male is walking in and out of traffic.

A resident in the 30800 block of Glendenning Way in Whitmore called to report 100 foot of plastic pipe taken from house sometime in the last nine hours.

June 2

A resident in the 9500 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report waking up to find an unoccupied red Jaguar partially blocking her driveway.

A resident in the 30100 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Whitmore to report house, garage, and barn burglarized. Items were stolen.

A call was received from the 7700 block of Koa Rd in Shingletown to report a male rented a cabin at location on the 30 th , had a small child with him. The subjects never left the cabin the entire time they were there and caller had to go to the cabin to remind him he needed to check out. Caller out a feeling that something wasn’t right and believed she should call. Stated she believed the juvenile was possibly abducted but had no reason why.

, had a small child with him. The subjects never left the cabin the entire time they were there and caller had to go to the cabin to remind him he needed to check out. Caller out a feeling that something wasn’t right and believed she should call. Stated she believed the juvenile was possibly abducted but had no reason why. A resident in the 9500 block of Yuki Yama Lane in Palo Cedro called to report shop broken into and knives thrown into the walls and tires to the vehicles slashed two times in the past two days. Caller believes neighbors possibly responsible.

A resident in the 16000 block of Buzzard Roost Rd in Round Mountain called to report garage broken into between noon and 5:30 p.m.

A resident in the 27400 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run called to report unlocked outdoor freezer broken into. Food items taken.

June 3