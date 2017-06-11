East valley Sheriff’s Log — June 4-10

These Sheriff Reports are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

June 4

A resident in the 8400 block of Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown called to report a male and female in a fight in the street at residence of the caller. Ongoing for two hours. Female just left in a black box type car with no front windshield towards Ritts Mill. Male possibly went back inside residence.

A resident in the 5500 block of Old Fiddlers Lane in Manton called to state neighbors shot towards caller’s house after a fight over neighbor’s dogs chasing caller. Caller states approximately ten shots. Female suspect lives in a house on Woodcutter, male suspect lives on the property in a travel trailer.

A resident in the 7500 block of Joda Rd in Shingletown called to report he heard neighbor yelling and two loud shots heard.

A male called CHP from the 14200 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley stating a fight with subject —states he would kill subject if SCSO doesn’t respond and then disconnected. No answer on call back.

June 5

A female resident in the 21300 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report male spinning donuts in red Sentra in front of caller’s house. Female associated with male is crying and refusing to get in car with male.

A resident in the 24100 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville called to report Publishers Clearing House scam.

A call was received from the 22100 block of Loop Drive in Jones Valley that he received information of a house on the hill selling drugs. Caller unable to give reasoning on suspicions. Asks

June 6

A resident in the 11500 block of Nevada Lane in Bella Vista called to report witnessing Hispanic subjects in blue Chrysler Aspen loading up firewood on Nevada Trail. Subjects told caller they had permission from landowner to be there. Caller feels was suspicious.

A resident in the 35300 block of Nehemiah Drive in Shingletown to report fraud via PayPal, Ebay states caller to contact local law enforcement. Nothing they could do.

A resident in the 7500 block of Smith Creek Rd in Shingletown called to report she allowed male transient to stay on her property, now refusing to leave, possibly getting ready to leave. Caller causing an argument with the male. Has two machetes in his property.

A resident in the 21400 block of Sleepy Creek Rd in Montgomery Creek called in regards to scam phone call. States they are questioning caller about her electric bill, surveys in her area. Stated they were with E Optimist. Person calling her became upset when caller when she questions them.

A resident in the 7400 block of Woodburrow Rd in Shingletown called at 11:40 p.m. to report seeing subjects with flashlights in her front yard, three subjects total, now are on her porch.

June 7

A call was received to report possibly unreported stolen red Mazda is parked near the intersection of Emigrant Trail and Airport Way in Shingletown near a stripped white Jeep.

June 8

A resident in the 20800 block of Old Alturas Rd to report he witnessed unknown subject opened caller’s mailbox, left in unknown type car towards 299 E in Bella Vista.

A business owner in the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro called to report two subjects sleeping in a silver SUV with 16-foot trailer attached at gas pumps in parking lot. Caller states breathing but subjects don’t stir when knocked on window.

A deaf resident in the 21300 block of Hwy 44 in Palo Cedro called from the RPD lobby to report some type of fraud and a possible death threat.

A resident of the 7700 block of Bass Pond Rd in Millville called to report he received second information from neighbor that an ex-employee arrived at his house and is stealing items from the property. Caller is in route to property.

A call was received from the 11400 block of Easy Street in Bella Vista to report his father’s house was burglarized.

A resident in the 24800 block of Wilson Heights Rd in Bella Vista called asking a deputy to respond to his house. States his neighbor hired a friend to do work at the location and the subject has vandalized a portion of his property by removing earth and then dumped it in the other neighbor’s yard. The hired help tore up a private road and caller is demanding a person response.

A resident in the 27800 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to state her ex started a hate group and put a hit out on caller. Caller states male was at her house earlier, however, caller never saw subject, only heard male. Caller also states male held her at gunpoint in 2011 which was never reported.

June 9

A renter in the 27400 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run called to state her landlord is turning off the water to her trailer and poking holes in her water hose. Landlord lives on the same property in the main house. Caller lives in trailer towards the back of the property.

A landlord of the property on the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown called to report a tenant is going crazy inside the house, threatening to kill everyone. Caller states he is extremely under the influence of drugs. Loud fight in the background. Subject tried to assault the caller.

A resident in the 7500 block of Pursell Rd in Shingletown called to report mail taken from her mailbox sometime during the night. All neighbor’s mailboxes are open also. Unknown if anything is missing from them.

A call was received to report a younger male with no clothes on masturbating on the side of the road at the 9500 block of Old Oregon Trail.

A resident in the 22000 block of Honeywood Lane in Bella Vista has numerous complaints regarding harassment by city officials and employees. Caller states he has called the sheriff and undersheriff on numerous occasions without a callback.

A resident in the 10000 block of Rocking Horse Lane in Palo Cedro called to state he Western Union-ed $400 for a dog to a subject. Caller states male was supposed to deliver a dog by transport and then sent a confirmation email that states he needed more money. Caller believes scam.

June 10