East Valley Sheriff’s Log—June 19-28

These Sheriff Reports are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

June 19

A daughter called for her elderly parent in the 19900 block of Old Oregon Trail to say they called her to report someone entered their house during the nighttime hours and took prescription medications. The suspect is nephew.

A resident in the 12100 block of Old Ranch Rd in Bella Vista called to report a check that was mailed to contractor was stolen and used to pay PG&E bill. PG&E has reversed funds.

A resident in the 20800 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called to report male is calling threatening to assault caller. Male is an ex-tenant.

A call was received from the 19600 block of Old Indian Trail to report four unknown subjects drilled a hole in the front door 90 mins ago. Stated that are related to the homeowners but could not prove it. Subject stated they have until the end of the day to leave. Subjects are waiting in front of the house.

June 20

A call from Hue and Cry security at 5:08 a.m. to report a burglary at a store in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek.

A resident in the 28400 block of Wild Rose Lane in Round Mountain to report a saw and gas can stole near the barn area. Unknown time element within the week. Caller believes saw was stolen first and then a couple days later gas can stole. Caller also reports cluster box broken into the previous day.

A resident in the 21600 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report unknown subject heard rummaging through house. Caller came home to find backdoor open. Caller in the bedroom with a firearm.

A renter in the 27400 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run called to report problems with landlord turning off water and refusing to turn it back on.

June 21

A resident in the 21600 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report she received information that suspect has been using stolen credit cards. Caller believes businesses may have surveillance.

A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called at 1:02 a.m. to report he just arrived home in his vehicle and sees unknown subjects shining flashlights into his house. Caller is standing by in front of house on Deschutes.

A resident in the 26900 block of Hwy 299 E in Ingot called to report green and yellow John Deer riding mower with bagger taken from property between June 16-18. Item purchased 7 years ago for $2000.

A call was received from the 23500 block of Dersch Rd in Millville called to report adult son started an argument with caller and attempted to pull caller out of moving car and hit him. Caller no long at the scene.

June 22

A resident in the ­­13000 block of Hilford Lane in Jones Valley called to report fraudulent bank transaction. Caller report unknown used a telecheck to purchase items at Sears. Sears has surveillance.

A resident in the 14700 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to state lock damaged on personal mailbox the previous night. Nothing was taken.

A resident in the 8100 block of Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown to report unknown male approached caller’s husband in their yard asking for a cigarette. Caller’s husband declined and subject became aggressive and physically threatening to fight him. Subject left on foot northbound on Starlite Pines.

A call was received to report male subject walking northbound in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro yelling trying to flag down vehicles.

June 23

A call from a business in the 8600 block of Airport Rd called to report customer/suspect was seen on surveillance burglarizing a storage unit and tried to burglarize another. Occurred on June 15.

A call was made to report she was attacked by a pit bull dog in the Buena Vista Ct and Buena Vista Drive area of Bella Vista on June 11 and was hospitalized for five days. Caller states she was bitten on her right arm.

A resident in the 35400 block of Shenandoah Drive in Shingletown called to report back side of Lake McCumber and caller’s dog goes over to visit campers. Caller states one family was playing and feeding the dog and when they left the campground caller believes they took the dog with them.

A female received a call from her neighbor that an unknown subject is in her backyard in the 12833 block of Encanto Way that mo­rning.

A call was received from the 13500 block of Manzanillo Way to report his friend’s wife is in a fight with friend and just pointed pistol at her. Female left in charcoal Sorento last scene going towards Bear Mountain. Female had been drinking.

A resident in the 10200 block of Happy Hollow Lane in Palo Cedro to state she just arrived home from being out of town and eight of her livestock were killed. Caller believes aggressive animals are loose in the neighborhood unknown they are now.

A resident in the 12700 block of Oak Knolls Rd in Bella Vista called to report he is receiving calls and texts from fiancé’s ex-boyfriend over the past four months. Caller states he has blocked but he is requesting report and deputy to call suspect to have him stop.

A resident in the 22000 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called at 11:44 p.m. to report rocks being thrown at her window. Caller speaking in low volume. Difficult to understand, states she thinks someone is trying to break in. The line disconnected prior to obtaining further information.

June 24

A call from a residence in the 21200 block of Lela Lane in Bella Vista to report nephew’s girlfriend creating issue with family. Assaulted, pushed some family members earlier today. BOLO being issued for female driving a gray Honda Civic with duct tape on rear bumper. A call later from address saying girl that was in the fight, left in caller’s uninsured vehicle. Female has their four-year-old juvenile in the car without car seat. Female is not licensed.

A resident in the 11800 block of Livona Lane in Bella Vista called to report damage to her dead bolt lock. Caller believes possible attempted burglary.

A property manager in the 14200 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report she made contact with tenant stating of he broke lease contract by having a pool at residence. Tenant’s son began to fight with caller, making vague threats, mentioning a firearm.

A call was received to report she is in Redding and received a call from her mother who states she was in the 8000 block of Star Trek Drive in Shingletown and got into a fight with two other subjects. Mother said male was being mean to her. Caller heard yelling and possibly mother yelling at someone to get away from her and not to hit her. Line disconnected.

A resident in the 13700 block of Back Achers Wy in Whitmore called to report friends husband went to ride dirt bike approximately two hours ago and has yet to return. Caller and her friend have checked Whitmore and Oak Run. Male on a blue/white Yamaha 250 dirt bike.

June 25

A call was received at 12:52 a.m. from the 13700 block of Fern Rd E in Whitmore to report a dirt bike over the side of the road.

A call was received from the Jones Valley Public ramp to report males in a fight at the ramp. One male associated with a blue Ford F250.

A resident in the 22100 block of Meadow Vista Way in Jones Valley to report male roommate shoved her. Male possibly left house on foot.

June 26

A resident in the 11900 block of Best Lane in Bella Vista called at 4:01 a.m. to report roommate has locked his cat in her room refusing to let it out.

A resident in the 8900 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report items taken from unlocked vehicle the previous night. Wallet taken.

A resident in the 11900 block of Yosemite Drive in Bella Vista called to report two checks stolen, cashed on June 12 for $2000 and $2500.

A resident in the 9500 block of Yuki Yama Lane in Palo Cedro called to report receiving a package in the mail. Appears to contain vacuum packed drugs of some sort.

A resident in the 28500 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore to state she has surveillance of neighbor cutting down trees on her property between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

June 27

A resident in the 28500 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore who had called to state she has surveillance of neighbor cutting down trees on her property— she never received contact from deputy. Caller also states that a subject broke into goat pen last night and unlocked the gate.

A call was received from the 7700 block of KOA Rd in Shingletown to report the theft of miscellaneous camping gear on June 22 from two separate sites. On June 26 tablet was taken from guest. Last night theft camp stoves and a memorial plaque.

A resident in the 33300 block of Waleswood Rd in Shingletown called to state neighbor is digging ditches on private road. Caller contacted road department who states that road is private and to contact SCSO.

A resident in the 21600 block of Squaw Grass Trail in Bella Vista called to report she received a message from an unidentified company stating legal action against “Sunshine Johnson”. Caller does not know anyone by that name but unknown subject did have caller’s full name and address.

A resident in the 7300 block of Clarabelle Lane in Shingletown to report front and rear fender on vehicle received dents somehow overnight. Inside of home has holes in the wall as well. Caller believes his adult children, no sign of forced entry to house.

A resident in the 8100 block of Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown called to state ceiling fans keep getting moved and believes unknown subject is placing surveillance cameras in them.

A resident in the 21700 block of Chukar Lane in Bella Vista to report house broken into during day between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Surveillance system taken.

A resident in the 21100 block of Rae Lane in Bella Vista called to request personal contact. Reporting house burglarized—three pistols stolen. Called next day to state another firearm missing to add to the report.

June 28