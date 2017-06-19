East Valley Sheriff’s Log – June 11-18

These Sheriff Reports are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

June 11

A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report subject hitting his fence, stating it was done intentionally. Ongoing neighbor disputes her recent priors with male.

A resident in the 28400 block of Glacier Drive in Shingletown called to report fox in backyard, possibly has rabies or distemper. Caller was referred to ARO by wildlife rescue.

A call was received from a business in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report a male associated with a tan SUV Mountaineer, stole a package of lottery tickets. No force, reached behind the counter and left in car going southbound.

June 12

A call was received at 6:14 a.m. to report a business in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek appears to be burglarized. Front door glass broken, and appears entry was made. Caller also states he drove past business around 3:00 a.m. and a white Dodge utility truck boxed frame, pulling two-wheel trailer parked outside so he did not deliver newspapers at the time. Vehicle is now gone.

A store owner in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek called to report he has video footage of possible suspect and vehicle.

A resident in the 21800 block of Hillside Drive in Palo Cedro called to report house and shop were burglarized the previous night. Caller states Tehama Co already contacted him to recover some of his property.

A call was received to report animal cruelty in the 29100 block of South Cow Creek Rd in Whitmore of a dog with an abscess on his face. The owner refused to take dog to vet two weeks ago. Caller request dog to be checked for negligence. Left notice requesting contact from dog owner. Grey muzzle, bloody sores on both cheeks as well. Four dogs observed at location.

A resident in the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown called to report neighbors who live in another house at same address are outside in a fight throwing rocks at the caller’s house. Caller locked inside of house. Caller recontacted subject was knocking on door and was holding a shovel. Subject left as caller was on the phone but believes subject is still on caller’s property.

An employee at a business in the 9300 block of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro called to report male subject in the parking lot yelling that there is a female refusing to get out of his white F150. Caller states he checked and there is not a female inside the vehicle. Male is currently throwing items out of the truck onto the parking lot.

A call was received from a gas station on Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro that is trying to block a female in so she cannot drive away. Caller states female has been drinking and driving vehicle with juvenile not in a car seat.

June 13

A business employee in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report two male suspects came into the store and stole four computer tablets. Last seen going northbound on Deschutes in a red older model Chevrolet S10 Blazer.

A resident in the 21400 block of Squaw Grass Trail in Jones Valley called to report sister is using her identity and stole funds from her bank account.

A resident in the 11600 block of Sonora Trail in Bella Vista called to report a suspect at the location trying to serve papers to a subject that doesn’t live there and he is refusing to leave when asked to.

June 14

A resident in the 22200 block of Robin Way in Palo Cedro called at 5:13 a.m. to report hearing noise and looked outside to see a white sedan parked next to the neighbor’s mailboxes. Caller concerned about possible mail theft. Left just now southbound Oriole.

A resident in the 14600 block of Dry Creek Rd in Jones Valley called to report a male subject sent caller a check in the mail to pay for a vehicle. Check is a fraud, subject is supposed to come tomorrow to pick it up.

A call was received from the 27400 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run to report female is moving out of house on caller’s property. Female and friend were in front of caller’s house trying to get caller to come outside to fight. Caller has remained inside his own house and subjects are now back at female’s residence packing her belongings.

June 15

A resident in the 28800 block of Inwood Rd in Shingletown called to report ongoing issues with neighbor dog sticking head through fence and attacking caller’s old dog. Caller requested to know laws if she is able to shoot the responsible dog.

A call was received to report a female laying on the side of the road with bicycle, approximately 100 yards east of Cal Trans Yard in the 33100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown.

A resident in the 20900 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report a male going through caller’s mail box. When male saw caller he left in red small vehicle east bound on Old 44.

June 16

A resident in the 7400 block of Yew Wood Lane in Shingletown called to report burglary to garage. Two new gray Diamond Backs mountain bikes, chain saw, car reader, and some other items.

June 17

A call was received at 6:07 a.m. to report unknown subjects have broken into caller’s cabin on the FW Line and Big Bend Roads area. Subjects appear to be living in the cabin and have changed the locks on the gate.

Diana Graziano was arrested for drunk driving in the Bear Mountain and Creek Trail area of Jones Valley.

A resident in the 36200 block of Hwy 44 in Viola called to report finding a riding lawnmower in the woods without the blades underneath, spray painted black. Finds suspicious, believes possibly stolen.

CHP requesting back up from SCSO unit to the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista to help with a male who is walking in and out of the street with a potato gun. Shooting down mailboxes and throwing rocks at citizens.

June 18