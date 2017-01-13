East Valley area Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 5-12

Jan. 5
- A resident in the 9000 block of Silver Bridge Rd in Palo Cedro called to report two unlocked vehicles rummaged through and items taken sometime last night.
- A resident in the 5500 block of Woodcutters Way in Manton called to report $1000 worth of jewelry taken from house while daughter was house sitting.
- A call was received from a school in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek to report a female who is the grandmother of a student is standing in front of the doors “acting crazy” per caller. They are unable to let children out to get on the bus.
- A resident in the 11700 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to request personal contact stating her neighbors that live on same parcel of land at the end of their easement, are making too much noise with their vehicles and shinning their headlights at caller’s house in a harassing manner.
- A call was received to state a female who used to date a family member is having a mental problem episode and hitting family member in the 14700 block of Lamoine Drive in Jones Valley. Female was picked up earlier that day for mental problems.
Jan. 6
- A resident in the 7700 block of Hidden Meadows Rd in Shingletown called to state possible subject on property. Open line, caller not talking to call taker. Caller back of line, states male just left on foot with a flashlight headed towards driveway.
- A call was received to report a female suspect, described as dirty looking driving a white Honda Accord with loud exhaust keeps circling the Scharsch Meadow Lane and Hwy 44 are in Viola. Caller has seen her for the last several days. Unknown why she is in the neighborhood or what she is doing.
- A call was received from the 12200 block of Dry Creek Rd in Bella Vista to report unknown suspect accessed the caller’s credit card, $1500 worth of charges.
- A call was received to report subject with a flashlight near the canyon between a residence in the 8400 block of Maynard Rd in Palo Cedro and Villa Verde.
Jan. 7
- A resident in the 30200 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore to report a single locking mailbox was broken into the previous night.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report ongoing issues with her neighbors-two males and one female-trespassing on her property. Caller is concerned as they under the influence of drugs and just came over to try to use her phone. Caller reports they have returned to their residence that is located right next to hers.
Jan. 8
- A resident in the 30700 block of Bambi Drive in Shingletown called to report her estrange husband and their juveniles missing. Has not been able to reach him since Friday. Caller reports she has full custody and male has weekend visitation.
- A resident in the 20000 block of Jem Lane in Bella Vista called to state her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend are in a fight in the front yard. Boyfriend refuses to leave and had been throwing rocks at the daughter. Appears to be dispute over property belongings.
- A female calling from a business on Deschutes Rd. in Bella Vista called not making any sense. Female talked about a blue Nissan headed west bound on 299 E who is responsible for several murders but couldn’t provide his name. Female refused to provide her name and was rambling when call taker was attempting to get further information.
Jan. 9
- A resident in the 7000 block of Millville Plains Rd in Millville to request contact at house stating she was in a fight with her boyfriend and he left with subjects. Caller now has a missing cell phone and believes on of the subjects took it.
- A call was received stating a vehicle is parked for 45 minutes on her street in the Hill Vista Ct and Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley with lights off. Car possibly silver Nissan is parked in middle of the road. Caller can see possible subject with cell phone on in passenger side. Unsure how many people are in car.
- A business employee in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called to report rocks thrown through the windows, nothing was stolen.
- A resident in the 5300 block of Deschutes Rd called to report finding her gate open and finger prints on her car window.
- A call was received to report a male that appears to be on drugs is walking back and forth on Columbia Park Drive for the last hour. Male at one point looked like he was going to walk onto the backside of Columbia School.
- A call was received from a customer of a business to state they know information of a person of interest in a business broken window that subject(s) are squatting inside building on corner, small blue building shack on Dry Creek Rd. in Bella Vista.
- Redding Police Department called for request of sheriff’s deputy unit to respond to a hit and run suspect in the 20900 block of Elvina Way in Bella Vista.
Jan. 10
- A call was received to report cluster box broken into overnight in the Maddelein Lane and Boyle Rd in Palo Cedro. Unknown if anything was taken. Caller did not have mail stolen and has notified post master.
- A call was received to report a dog has been barking for three hours and sounds to be in distress. Reports dog is in the storage units that are behind a business in the Deschutes Rd and Cedro Lane area of Palo Cedro.
- A resident in the 6000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report stolen packages from her mail box.
- A call was received to report dark car parked on Boyle Rd approximately one hour ago. Also a subject in camo next to a white hatchback car on the passenger door side, appeared to be hiding something.
Jan. 11
- A call was received to report cluster mail box was broken into the caller’s mail was stolen, including caller’s and his wife’s new debit cards. Which have been activated and used at Walmart in Redding for $4300 so far.
- A call was received to report a male entered the post office in the 30500 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore and attempted to pick up a package that he is not owner of box, then caused a fight with caller.
- A resident in the 17000 block of Cold Deck Lane in Round Mountain called to report male was evicted from. Male is currently inside of house refusing to leave. Caller is in back bedroom request assistance.
Jan. 12
- A resident in the 10000 block of Rocking Horse Lane in Palo Cedro called to report that someone has possibly been trying to extort money from him that started in the 1990’s.
- A CHP employee called for backup because their system was down. Caller reports they are following a vehicle that was seen casing houses. CHP has no units in position to follow. Vehicle is in north bound on Deschutes south of Hwy 44 in Palo Cedro.
- A home owner called to report residence in the 10400 block of Blue Mountain Ranch Rd in Whitmore has been burglarized during the last three months. Discovered on Dec. 1, 2016. Caller believes tenants from her neighboring rental property are responsible.
- A mother called to report second hand relay from her daughter over the phone that the girl’s boyfriend is causing a fight and not letting her leave in the 11900 block of Lewis Lane in Bella Vista.
- A resident in the 23200 block of Hwy 299E in Bella Vista requesting response for a pot belly pig that showed up at her house. States her animals have tried to attack it for getting near their food and would like response ASAP.
- A business employee in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a male in a black Corolla is sitting in front of business staring into window at caller. States the male has been sitting there all day doing the same.