East Valley area Sheriff’s report for Jan. 13-21

Jan. 13
- A resident in the 8900 block of Brentwood Way in Palo Cedro called to report subjects burglarized house behind Gibson and fled. Subjects were followed. Dropped boxes along the way, last seen at Burrito Bandito business complex. Male subject described as wearing beanie, gray shirt, red shorts and female described brown hair green short, demin pants. A female was arrested.
- A resident in the 20800 block of Clough Creek Rd in Palo Cedro called to report she came home and found that the ceiling had been cut in her spare bedroom. Caller someone came to repair the ceiling and she was told it had been cut. Caller is requesting officer contact her.
- A male called to report single vehicle off the road 1/8 mile east of Whitmore and South Cow Creek Roads in Whitmore on the south side of the street.
- A female resident in the 32600 block of White Fir Drive in Shingletown called to report a male what was living with her for approximately two weeks took all her property, including items that belong to her 12 yr old son. Caller not at the location now, staying with a friend in Redding due to an incident involving the subject, who last week he was shooting at her vehicle.
Jan. 14
- A call was received to report someone got into his unlocked vehicles and took items from them sometime during the night in the 8700 block of Brookdale Rd in Millville. Caller does not need contact but wanted officers to know so they were aware.
- A call was received from the 6900 block of Haas Rd in Palo Cedro called to report her daughter took a Greyhound bus to meet a man whom she had met online. Caller reports her daughter left South Dakota on Jan 5, 2017 and caller has not hear from her daughter since. Caller could not provide address for male. Caller states the daughter was headed to Anderson to stay with male.
- A call was received to report subjects are shooting off their guns in the 11000 block of Palo Duro Rd in Bella Vista. Caller states her husband was shot by them in June when they were shooting guns off and caller is concerned her juveniles will get hit. Caller states they have shot off several rounds.
- A call was received to report subjects are setting off fireworks in the area of Cow Creek Drive and Boyle Lane in Palo Cedro.
Jan. 15
- A resident in the 26800 block of Whitmore Rd in Millville called to report ongoing issue with a female calling him repeatedly and today she came to his house to try to instigate some kind of fight with him. Caller states he has done some business with female in the past.
- A call was received to report a Craigslist scam. Caller wired over $1000 to male subject to rent a residence in the 20200 block of Lupine Drive. Caller just learned house does not even belong to the male.
- A resident in the 13200 block of Blue Sky Rd in Bella Vista called to report harassing and threatening phone calls from a former employee.
Jan. 16
- A resident in the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro called 911 to state male that has been drinking is causing a fight. David Blackwell was arrested.
- A call was received to report a listed of males are responsible for multiple thefts from the area of a Ranch in the Big Bend Rd and Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek. Caller mentioned chainsaws, guns and other items.
- A call was received in the 9500 block of Old Oregon Trail called to report a male keyed caller’s car as he left, states caller had parked badly. Caller states suspect is a regular customer. Unknown direct from store.
Jan. 17
- A call was received from the 25000 block of Javelina Rd in Bella Vista to report cats were left behind by previous owner of the property.
- A call was received from the 32000 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton to report a white Nissan Versa slid into a ditch in front of location one week ago, and appears to have been abandoned.
- A home located in the Woodland Way and Plateau Pines Rd in Shingletown appeared to be broken into. Noticed on Saturday, caller’s son states door handle to be hit with a hatchet.
- A call was received to state a male next to a residence in the 30600 block of Bambi Drive in Shingletown called to report he cut down five oak trees from caller’s property and took the wood. Caller states that the suspect stated to caller had told him he could cut them down. Caller denies house is currently in escrow.
- A female call to report while she was walking with her husband and dog on Figaro Drive near Shasta Forest Drive in Shingletown, the previous night at 5:15 p.m. , two pit bulls rushed her causing her to fall. Caller states she injured her knee.
- A resident in the 21300 block of Lela Lane in Bella Vista called to report that she has been in a fight with her mother who shoved her.
- A call was received to state a truck cab was dumped on caller’s road. In the Blue Sky Rd and Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista along with oil cans and possible compressors.
Jan. 18
- A resident in the 10400 block of Old Oak Lane in Palo Cedro called to report an elderly male with throat cancer in the lobby who is very hard to understand. Male is telling them he has a subject on his property that is refusing to leave.
- A call was received to state an unoccupied silver Dodge SUV Durrango with trailer is blocking caller’s private road on property in the Skytree Lane and Emigrant Trail in Shingletown. Caller concerned vehicle was going to dump trash before getting stuck due to carrying a load of trash in trailer- also believes subject will be coming back to winch vehicle out.
- A resident in the 10900 block of Oak Run Rd in Millville called to report an abandoned tan white 25-foot motorhome on Oak Run Rd, three miles passed Hwy 44. School bus cannot turn around.
- A 911 call was received from the 21200 block of Falling Oaks Rd in Bella Vista, subject was yelling in the background. On callback female answered state it was not a big deal and that things were resolved, when asked for name she disconnected.
- A call was received at the 14200 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley to report her son is at location refusing to leave and breaking things. Adam Crossan was arrested.
Jan. 19
- A resident in the 14100 block of Creek Trail in Jones Valley called to report that her pitbull attacking her Chihuahua causing injuries. Wants to relinquish the pitbull to animal control.
Jan. 20
- A call was received from the 23800 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville to she and her boyfriend are in a verbal argument. Caller states there are guns in the house however she does not know where they are location. Male is currently in the living room.
- A resident in the 6000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report an older model four door possibly Mitsubishi just stopped at caller’s mailbox and subject was looking inside. Possibly a female, then left south bound on Deschutes.
- A resident in the 27200 block of Arien Way in Oak Run called to report a stolen 9mm Glock and an old bear head.
- A call was received to report vandalism if found in bathroom two days ago, in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.
- A call was received to report a male transient on foot in the area of Deschutes Rd and Vogt Lane in Palo Cedro making strange statements to passerby. Caller suspects male is under the influence of drugs. Last seen carrying a small dog wrapped in a sweater.
Jan. 21
- A call was received from the 33300 block of Plateau Pines Rd in Shingletown called to report residence and shed were burglarized over the past few months.
- A resident in the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro called to state her roommate is intoxicated and is causing a fight in the home.
- A resident in the 10600 block of Swede Creek Rd in Palo Cedro to report an adult grandson is under the influence of drugs and is causing a fight. Officer safety flag for location. Fight in background between suspect male and caller’s daughter.
- Fish and Game on the scene report a cab to a truck left in the roadway, partially blocking the roadway in the Blue Sky Rd and Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista.
- A call was received in the 31400 block of Woodridge Drive in Shingletown to report unknown subjects broke lock on storage shed and stole several metal gas cans.
- A by passer called to report a male was running in and out of traffic near Burrito Bandito at Airport Rd and Billy Jean Lane in Palo Cedro. Currently standing in field north of business near not through street sign, with another male that has stopped to talk to him.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to report unlocked vehicle and garage appear to have been gone through overnight. Nothing appears to be missing.
- A resident in the 13800 block of Christian Way in Jones Valley to state neighbor is shooting a rifle at property to the left of caller. Ongoing issue, unsure of which direction the gun is being fire.
- A call was received to report hearing six to seven rounds being fired from a semi-automatic firearm in the Winegar Rd and Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro.