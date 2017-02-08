East Valley area Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 1-7

Feb. 1
- A resident in the 28700 block of Shingle Creek Lane in Shingletown called to report her neighbor was in her driveway for three hours acting under the influence of drugs.
- An employee in the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report ongoing issues with female coming into market. Was advised not to return or would be reported trespassing.
Feb. 2
- A call was received to state a Polaris UTV was taken from the 30700 block of Thumper Drive in Shingletown and was reported as stolen. Caller used insurance money as reward for information for its location. Property owner received email of its location and stated that SCSO was not going to respond to recover the UTV.
- A resident in the 13900 block of Craggy View Lane in Jones Valley called to report a burglary sometime overnight. Numerous items taken, will begin compiling a list for the deputy.
- A resident in the 9400 block of Clough Canyon Rd in Palo Cedro called to report mail stolen from row of mailboxes overnight. Caller has already notified USPS.
- A resident in the 10100 block of Swede Creek Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a male driving a black or gray Acura just stopped at her house and smashed out her car window. Caller heard screaming and went outside and saw subject breaking her car window. Car is a rental. Suspect left headed east bound towards Palo Cedro.
Feb. 3
- A resident in the 34600 block of Westward Ho Rd in Shingletown called at 9:21 a.m. to report his grandson and two friends went to Eskimo Hill the previous day in an unknown vehicle and were supposed to return by dark and have not returned.
- A resident in the 11200 block of Deacon Trail in Bella Vista called to report confronting a subject who was trespassing on his property. Subject was yelling at caller and leaving at time of call. Last seen going towards E. Stillwater in a black Volkswagen Superbug.
- A resident in the 8600 block of Camino Del Arroyo in Palo Cedro called to report her neighbor harassing her. Ongoing issue.
- An employee of a business in the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report a female at location claiming to have clothing articles of a subject. Caller said female acting very strange.
Feb. 4
- CHP officer called to report second hand from a citizen, that declined call transfer, of a male sitting on sidewalk in the rain in the Viking Way and Abernathy Lane area. Subject appeared to be a transient. Citizen concerned for him.
- A resident in the 14400 block of Seaman Gulch Rd in Bella Vista called to report his neighbors Rottweiler and two Bulldogs were just on his property, attacked and killed his goats. Dogs no long on the property.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Buena Vista Drive in Bella Vista called to state that he just realized that a female neighbor stole wallet from his unlocked vehicle.
- A resident in the 20900 block of Big Bend Rd in Montgomery Creek called to report jewelry and other items stolen from main residence on property. Possibly sometime in October s016. Caller has now located some of the stolen items at a secondary residence at same address, approximately 75-100 feet away.
- A store employee called to report a subject near the intersection of Deschutes Rd and Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro drinking a 40 oz beer. Subject purchased several alcohol items from caller’s store an hour prior.
- A call was received to report unknown owner of Red Chey Blazer covered in mud and vandalized left at Hwy 44 and Millville Plains Road area of Millville. Caller believes possible grand theft.
- A resident in the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro called to state ex-roommate showed up in caller’s vehicle, walked into unlocked residence and is refusing to leave. Caller states suspect has been drinking.
Feb. 5
- A call was received from the 24200 block of Hwy 44 in Millville to report neighbor has been honking car horn on and off for several hours.
- A resident in the 20900 block of Yogi Bear Lane in Bella Vista called to state vehicle on caller’s property, down near the creek. Caller believes occupied by at least two subjects.
- A call was received from the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista to report a female in her 20’s, thin with gray long t-shirt, transient has locked herself in the bathroom and is refusing to come out. Jessica Grooms was arrested.
- A call was received from the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista of a male subject camping in a gold four-door vehicle in front of the store.
- A call was received from the 9300 block of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro to report her neighbor messed with her phone and used up minutes and service days on her phone. Also states her tires are loose.
- A call was received to report finding a female walking through backyard of his and neighbor’s property in the Old 44 Drive and Manzano Way area of Millville. Female appeared to have mental problems.
- A resident in the 20900 block of Big Bend Rd in Montgomery Creek called to state a male who has been squatting on the property is currently at caller’s front door. Caller states she reported a theft the previous day. Now landline with the male stating female gave him permission to stay at the residence.
- A resident in the 8200 block of Moorerion Way in Shingletown called to report loud banging sound. Believes south of residence on Withrow. Caller states it sounded like a bomb or 50 caliber rifle.
- A call was received from the 30600 block of Figaro Drive in Shingletown to report house he watched over and stays out periodically was burglarized sometime the previous night or day.
- A call was received to report rapid fire shots heard for at least 30 minutes. Over 100 shots from the area of Estep Ridge and Oak Run Roads in Oak Run.
- A resident in the 8100 block of Star Trek Drive in Shingletown called to state subjects wee inside caller’s locked fence area on property. Caller went outside with firearm and subjects fled in vehicles. Caller was unable to provide description due to darkness and weather. Caller did not see subject with gun or fire his firearm.
- A business employee in the 9300 block of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro called to report male sitting on the floor near the entrance refusing to leave. Male stating, he can’t walk.
Feb. 6
- A resident in the 10400 block of Hobbie Acres Drive called to state Stillwater Creek has crested the top and is now starting to flood her property approaching her house and barn. Caller asks for assistance— trying to move her livestock out of danger.
- A resident in the 22500 block of Heartwood Lane in Palo Cedro called to report identity theft. Reports several instances out of state.
- A resident in the 29100 block of Fenders Ferry Rd in Montgomery Creek reports she witnessed subjects in a brown Ford truck leave a dog at the post office. Caller has now brought it home. Requests officer to pick it up.
- A resident in the 7000 block of Millville Plains Rd in Millville called to report unknown female came to house and asking to use phone. Became upset when denied, left in a green Ford truck. Caller states there was a male waiting out at vehicle nearby in gravel area. States suspicious.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Meyer Rd in Bella Vista called for assistance, property flooding, has nowhere to move three cattle. Concerned they will drown or get out into roadway. Called back 45 minutes later to report 20-foot construction trail washed off caller’s property and is now up against the bridge. Caller concerned trailer may damage the bridge.
Feb. 7
- A resident in the 22500 block of Heartwood Lane in Palo Cedro had originally called about identity theft on Feb. 6. Caller recontacting, stating his identity was used at a Chase Bank attempting to open an account for credit of $34,000.
- A business employee in the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report male and female in front of the location in a fight and refuses to leave when asked. Suspect left but want to make a report because of on-going problems with the suspect.
- A resident in the 8300 block of Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown called to report locked vehicle burglarized sometime during the night. Numerous items, including firearms.
- A resident in the 20700 block of Cattle Drive in Palo Cedro called to report down tree knocked down power lines into caller’s yard.
- A school employee in the 22600 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to request standby at 2:00 pm while principal has meeting with parent.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Buena Vista Drive in Bella Vista to report ongoing issues with female coming onto his property night and day.