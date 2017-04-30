East Valley area Sheriff’s Report — April 19-28

These Sheriff Reports are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Apr. 19

A resident in the 20700 block of Rancho Trail in Bella Vista called to report loud fight between two females over the ownership of dog. Caller continually arguing with female and not answering call takers questions.

A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report boyfriend’s windshield appears to have been shot out with a BB gun sometime the previous night between 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Believes subject responsible for recent threats may be responsible. Subject used to store property at caller’s house but was made to recently remove it.

A resident in the 27900 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to report unknown subject attempting to cash checks in caller’s name.

A resident in the 22100 block of Winding Oaks Trail in Bella Vista called to report dog was shot multiple times by unknown suspect at approximately 3:30 p.m. the previous day, while dog was on caller’s property. Caller took dog to vet and had her humanely euthanized due to severity of injuries.

A resident in the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown called to report boyfriend was just in a fight with her juvenile, then grabbed caller by wrist. Declining medical. The active fight in background and caller afraid he will turn her into CPS or harm her further. Parties still not separated.

A resident in the 30900 block of Tinkerbell Lane in Shingletown called to report a check that was supposed to be delivered to caller’s doctor in Chico and was mistakenly delivered to neighboring office that was cashed her $100 check.

Resident in the 29600 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain called to report his brother that lives at caller’s house is locking the gate to property not allowing caller’s son to pen gates to leave. Caller is out of town for work.

A resident in the 34500 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called at 9:19 p.m. to report a male with a beard and plaid shirt, knocked on caller’s door asking to come inside, then asking to get a ride. Last seen walking down caller’s driveway.

Apr. 20

A call was received from the 19900 block of Moose Camp Rd in Montgomery Creek to state a trail on the property was damage by snow crush and it appears a subject has been entering and possibly living at location. Caller believes suspect is the previous tenant at location.

A business owner in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report scam phone call. Subject claiming to be from PG&E.

A call was received to report a subject in a black truck stopped at a Jeep that has been parked in the area of Kitty Hawk Lane and Bear Mountain Rd for a week and subject is stealing parts off it. Robert Dwain Cossairt was arrested.

A property owner in the 13500 block of Twin Lakes Lane in Jones Valley called to report neighbor told her that subjects were possibly inside of house caller owns but that he had chased them off. Caller states ongoing issue with house being broken into.

A female called to report male just came to caller’s door in the Spanish Oaks Drive and Silver Bridge Rd in Palo Cedro asking to use her phone and appeared to be looking around caller’s property. Male arrived in a gray Pontiac convertible and caller saw female passenger get out and look inside caller’s mailbox. Caller referred them to Holiday Market to use a phone and they left towards Hwy 44.

A resident in the 21800 block of Robledo Rd in Palo Cedro called to report her elderly mother caused a fight with her and left on foot down driveway just now. Caller is unable to catch up to her due to her own health issues. Mother is wearing blue pajamas and using cane.

Apr. 20

A by passer called to report just north of Shell Station on Old Oregon Trail, unknown heavyset subject wearing a dark t-shirt, walking with bottom half completely exposed.

A call was relayed from CHP to report male and female in a gray van with broken out window in a parking lot in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro with juvenile in the back seat. Caller believes possible kidnapping. Male subject was possibly smoking drugs in front seat. Caller called back to state juvenile in back seat was standing up and looking around, male yelled at her. Juvenile sat down and wouldn’t look up.

A call was received from the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report vehicle taken from locked yard at business sometime that morning. Caller states suspect would have had to have the gate code to get inside. Unknown yet if anything else was taken. Surveillance available per caller.

A call was received to report a male was stabbed by unknown male approximately 30 minutes ago at a transient camp near the Valero. Victim ran to a school in the Old Oregon Trail and College View Drive area and asked security to call. Victim stabbed in chest, states wound is very small, declines medical. Possibly stabbed with a knife. Caller believes male was under the influence of drugs. Caller also states he hit subject with a pipe.

A resident in the 27600 block of Dersch Rd in Millville called to report mail was stolen from his mailbox, including a check for an undisclosed amount of money. Caller is working with bank to stop payment on the check. Caller states that post office delivered an envelope full of the caller’s mail that was found on the side of the road.

CHP called to report male subject just left the 11400 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista in sister’s boyfriend’s vehicle. Male has been drinking. From a text to a friend that day, that he quit his job earlier.

Apr. 22

A resident in the 32600 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report unknown male subject wearing pants, no shirt with dark hair, outside in caller’s backyard. Subject is laying in the back of the property near the garden area.

A business employee in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a male came into business acting oddly, picking up random items and setting them down. Male then got upset over prices and left of foot going north on Deschutes. Male appeared altered in some way per caller.

Apr. 23

A call was received after receiving second information from a friend to caller that there is underage drinking at a party in the 9600 block of Logan Rd in Palo Cedro. Caller’s friend is trying to leave and people at party will not let her.

Apr. 24

A school employee called from the 21900 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro to report school sign was pulled down and damaged by unknown subject over the weekend.

A call was received from a school in the 21800 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro to report damage to soccer field.

A resident in the 12700 block of Indian Oaks Drive in Bella Vista called to report shop broken into during the night. Found bolt cutters left at the location.

A resident in the 7700 block of Mallard Way in Millville called to report a male was just on his property cutting wood without permission. Cut lock off gate. Ongoing issue. Male has left property and gone to his house across the street.

A resident in the 10100 block of Old Oregon Trail called to report while gone for the last three days, the rear window to house was hit with unknow projectile. Only broke one pane of glass.

Apr. 25

A resident in the 26200 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to report a reckless driver in a white Lincoln that stopped and vandalized caller’s locked mailbox by breaking the latch. Ongoing issue is the neighbor.

A school employee in the 10100 block of Old Oregon Trail called to report items that were stolen and buried. Requests information on how to obtain a search warrant to dig up those items.

A resident in the 10000 block of Harley Leighton Rd called to report identity theft. Says he has documentation to prove it.

Apr. 26

A call was received to report her husband’s wallet was taken from unlocked vehicle in the 9300 block of Silver Bridge Rd in Palo Cedro the previous day.

A resident in the 28700 block of Shingle Creek Lane in Shingletown called to report seeing subjects on her cameras. Subjects are at the front of her property. Male with black baseball cap. Correction only seen one subject. White vehicle is parked near subject. Subject is lurking around bushes. Caller state she has a very long driveway. Subject is not near the house.

A business owner in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called at 11:05 p.m. to report a white Mitsubishi is parked to the rear of the bank and appears to be occupied. Caller believes its suspicious.

Apr. 27

A resident called to report private locking mailbox burglarized in the Dersch Rd and Hwy 44 area of Millville sometime during the night. Mail and checks stolen.

A female called to state she has a civil issue with landlord in the 21400 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro. Caller received second hand information from a friend at the house that landlord is currently at the house going through her belongings and making threats to move her items out of the house. Caller is in route to the house. Called back 40 minutes later to state she is at location to retrieve some of her belongs from landlord. Now he won’t open the gate or let her inside. Caller still resides there and still has time to move out and get her things.

Apr. 28