East Valley area Sheriff’s Log — April 29-May 5

These Sheriff Reports are daily abbreviated records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Apr. 29

• A resident in the 10100 block of North Star Drive called at 2:18 a.m. to report hearing several subjects screaming behind the old Columbia Store across from Viking Way. Caller not sure how many, just woke up to subjects yelling and screaming.

• A call was received from the 11900 block of Buena Vista Ct in Bella Vista at 3:05 a.m. to report male came home under the influence, threatening her, assaulting her, and is stealing her jewelry. Caller sounds under the influence herself. Caller states male currently has a flashlight and is shining it in her eyes.

• A call was made to report a male is walking towards Manton on Rock Creek Rd near Forwards Mill Rd in Manton. Subject carrying a rifle and has 12’’ knife on his hip. Subject possibly associated with a red late 70’s Suburban that was broken down.

• A mother called to report information her daughter told her. Callers stolen car is at her ex’s house in the Whitmore Rd and Burnt Bluff area of Whitmore in the front yard of his house. Suspect told caller’s daughter he threw the car keys somewhere in the bushes.

• A call was made to report there is a fight occurring in the 11900 block of Best Lane in Bella Vista. Caller’s husband was injured and requires medical.

• A parent called to report their daughter told them she was at friend’s house, who she was in a fight with, when the friend’s father, who had been drinking, made threats to hurt caller’s daughter. Now male will not give caller’s daughter’s clothing and cell phone back.

Apr. 30

• A citizen called to report a vehicle towing a boat just went to an area in the Nevada Lane and Hwy 299 E area of Bella Vista known for a dumping area. Caller states the vehicle turned its lights off when it got onto the dirt road.

May 1

• A business owner in the 24000 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista to report the theft of numerous items, credit card machine, outboard motors, generator and other maintenance items sometime in the last seven months. Items were secured in shed. Doors locked when checked.

May 2

• A neighbor near a residence in the 14800 block of Lamoine Drive in Jones Valley at 4:04 a.m. to report a male and female were in a verbal fight. States she can hear things breaking.

• A call was received to report a 20-year-old male looking through vehicle in a parking lot of Old 44 Drive and Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro. Male wearing khaki pants and red sweatshirt was seen earlier looking in garage in nearby neighborhood.

May 3

• A resident in the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro called to report she has a TRO waiting to be served to known male. Male is asleep at property and she requested he be removed. Male has made threats to bury caller in the backyard. Caller is not at location now.

May 4

• A citizen called at 5:51 a.m. that he was driving by a residence in the 28000 block of Alpine Way in Shingletown and saw a gray/blue 4 door Honda Sedan with two males wearing dark clothes and hoodies. Walking around on the property., Caller states deputies were at location the previous day and caller doesn’t know if this is related or not.

• A resident in the 7300 block of Dreamscape Lane in Shingletown called to report house burglarized. Possibly a month ago. No evidence of forced entry. Caller believes ex is possible suspect.

• A resident in the 21400 block of Driftwood Trail in Jones Valley called to she is standing by Tierra Oaks, to report she is moving out of house and sometime between Sunday and today the house appears to have been burglarized.

May 5

• A resident in the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro called to state a suspect was arrested the previous night from his house. He stole a cell phone from caller’s wife at the time of incident and had it on his person. Caller wants to add the theft to the incident and get the phone back before the suspect is released because he will not return the phone.

• A resident in the 30100 block of Thomas Rd in Oak Run to report haring male yelling in the area. Caller states area in a canyon with water so noise echoes.

• A call was received from a school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report juvenile victim assaulted.

• A resident in the 22100 block of Basin Way in Jones Valley received second hand information from roommate that home was burglarized. Unknown subject at unknown time. Electronics taken. Unknown point of entry.

• A call was received to report she was cleaning out a house in the 7700 block of Woodland Way in Shingletown and found a grenade that she is unsure if it is live or not. Caller left and is currently in CSL. Would like a deputy will meet her at location and states if the grenade is alive or dead.

• A resident in the 20000 block of Freeman Way in Palo Cedro called to report subjects are outside of his home. Caller can hear subjects on both sides of the house. One subject is male, with shaved head, tall wearing all black.

May 6

• A call was received to report he was hit by acquaintance on Tuesday at a friend’s residence in the 29800 block of R L Smith Logging Rd in Oak Run. Both were armed with handguns at the time of assault, one grabbed an axe and was approaching caller in threatening manner when friend stepped in. Caller states one of the suspects left a firearm at the scene.

• A resident in the 7800 block of Mallard Way in Millville to report loud music coming from west of caller’s house and then loud shooting coming across the way.

