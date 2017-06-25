Earthwise Free Summer Film Series – “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change” showing June 28th

6:00-8:30 pm at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary — 1825 East Street FREE Community Event

Featuring critically acclaimed films, these free community film screenings will explore— climate change; the fashion industry; and indigenous rights. Each film will be accompanied by discussions led by local experts and there will be tabling with information from local advocacy groups.

Free will donations accepted for the delicious appetizers from Red Bicycle Catering ! Don’t miss these amazing films and the opportunity to engage with others in our community!

This film series is underwritten by a Peace and Justice Grant through the United Methodist Church

Wednesday, June 28th : “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change” Critically acclaimed film by Oscar nominated Director Josh Fox (Gasland) contemplates our climate-change future by exploring the human qualities that global warming can’t destroy. Traveling to 12 countries on 6 continents, the film acknowledges that it may be too late to stop some of the worst consequences and asks, what is it that climate change can’t destroy? What is so deep within us that no calamity can take it away?

Wednesday, July 26th: “The True Cost” This groundbreaking documentary investigates the fast fashion industry and reveals the difference between the cost of clothing and the human and environmental costs felt by those who make them and our planet. The price of clothing has been decreasing for decades, while the human and environmental costs have grown dramatically. Filmed in countries all over the world, from the brightest runways to the darkest slums, and featuring interviews with the world’s leading designers including Stella McCartney, Livia Firth and Vandana Shiva, The True Cost is an unprecedented project that invites us on an eye-opening journey around the world and into the lives of the many people and places behind our clothes.