Earthwise Free Summer Film Series – “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change” showing June 28th

6:00-8:30 pm at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary — 1825 East Street FREE Community Event
Wednesday, July 26th: “The True Cost” This groundbreaking documentary investigates the fast fashion industry and reveals the difference between the cost of clothing and the human and environmental costs felt by those who make them and our planet. The price of clothing has been decreasing for decades, while the human and environmental costs have grown dramatically. Filmed in countries all over the world, from the brightest runways to the darkest slums, and featuring interviews with the world’s leading designers including Stella McCartney, Livia Firth and Vandana Shiva, The True Cost is an unprecedented project that invites us on an eye-opening journey around the world and into the lives of the many people and places behind our clothes.