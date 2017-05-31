Early morning traffic accident results in fatality of Montgomery Creek man

On May 30, 2017, at 4:53 a.m. a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the scene of a fatal traffic collision in the Oak Run, California area. The collision occurred near the area of Phillips Road and Bullskin Ridge Road and is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. The collision resulted in the fatality of one person who was identified as Franklin (AKA Frankie) James Christie of Montgomery Creek, California. A postmortem autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death.