The DWR successfully curtails Oroville spillway flows from 50,000 to 0 cbs

Oroville Spillway Incident Update – Feb. 28

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) successfully curtailed flows from the flood control spillway yesterday from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 0 cfs. Lake levels have risen 2 feet to elevation 840 feet since the gates were closed. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs.

As the spillway flows decreased, the enormity of the debris pile below the flood control spillway was revealed. Contractors have staged large excavators and several barges to begin removing sediment and debris. Additional heavy equipment was immediately mobilized to assist in the removal process. More photos below