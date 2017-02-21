DWR picks board of experts for Oroville spillway situation

California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has chosen five experts to form an Independent Board of Consultants (BOC) to assess operations, conditions, and risk reduction actions being taken at Lake Oroville in response to erosion damage to Oroville Dam’s main spillway that began February 7.

DWR also asks two national dam associations to impanel an independent team to investigate the possible causes of the spillway damage. These actions are described in a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

DWR five qualified experts to serve as members of the BOC are: Kerry Cato, Ph.D., Engineering Geology; M.S., Engineering Geology; B.S., Geology – John J. Cassidy, Ph.D., Mechanics and Hydraulics; M.S., Civil Engineering; B.S., Civil Engineering – Eric Kollgaard, B.S., Civil Engineering – Faiz Makdisi, Ph.D., Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering; M.A., Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering; B.E., Civil Engineering – Larry Nuss, M.S. Civil Engineering; B.S., Architectural Engineering

The BOC will immediately engage with DWR and its emergency response partners to review and assess operations, conditions and risk reduction measures associated with the dam and appurtenant structures. The BOC will continue in this role during the repair of the main and emergency spillways.