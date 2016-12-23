DUI/Driver License checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests

Driving Under the Influence/Driver License Checkpoint

The Redding Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm on December 22nd, 2016 on Hilltop Drive north of Industrial St.

A total of 641 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened by officers. Nine drivers were stopped for further investigation and four were given field sobriety tests. Two DUI arrests were made during the checkpoint. One subject was arrested for felony warrants and booked into County Jail.

Five drivers were cited for having a suspended or expired driver’s license. Three vehicles were towed as a result of the driver having a suspended or expired driver’s license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.