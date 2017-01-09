Due to internet outage, Palomino gives late New Year updates

Happy New Year!

By Palomino Armstrong

I am sorry it has taken so long for an update. We had no internet for 11 days, and Matt and I have been working 12 hour+ days to “prep for winter”. As we were never supposed to be in South Dakota even up until Thanksgiving, staying until two days before Christmas really put us extremely far behind.

The babies are improving greatly and enjoying the nursery! We do want to send out a special “Thank You” to Dee Gregory, who was (hopefully still is LOL) our “go to” guy who made it possible for Matt and I to safely leave our rescue. Without him, we would never have been able to “git ‘er done”.

We got an emergency call today. One of the really big trees crashed through and destroyed some of the panel fencing at our place in CA. Thankfully, although DaBubbles panicked and was running around loose, Seanna and Carl were able to lock him up safely in one of the shelters. So now Matt has to postpone his trip back to South Dakota to pick up our stallions and go pick up the remaining horses in CA.

While I was writing this, we were informed that the road between here and our place in CA is shut down as a result of the weather? So hopefully tomorrow he can pick them up.

Again, never a dull moment or one to rest.

Meanwhile, we are busy at home feeding, working on the nursery, trying to play “catch up”, vetting, getting hoofers trimmed and trying to get more shelter set up for the additional horses that will be coming to Chilly Pepper. We now need to set up an even larger “blind playpen”, as we already have two and more coming.

We are going through hay like crazy and the babies are absolutely loving their milk. Unfortunately with six on milk powder and milk pellets it can be a real damper on the budget. But all of them are doing much better and that is what it is all about.

PHASE 1 of the ISPMB Adoption Campaign has been completed. Thanks to lots of hard work and the amazing love and support y’all have shown, the 270 horses we were allowed to adopt out have been safely loaded and transported with zero injuries.

DUE TO OUR SUCCESS the remaining horses being removed by the County have been offered a chance to avoid auction. We are very happy to have more and more folks stepping up and joining “the team” to make this happens. There are some really amazing folks joining in to ensure this mission will protect any horses the County takes from ISPMB.

We have been asked to continue managing the ground crew and we will need to head back to South Dakota so we can continue sorting and loading any horses who need placement.

These are the official updates:

AMAZING NEWS – A CHANCE TO SAVE EVERY SINGLE REMAINING HORSE: http://www.fleetofangels.org/ single-post/2017/01/06/SD- state%E2%80%99s-attorneys- file-motion-seeking-transfer- of-ownership-of-at-risk-wild- horses

This is a statement made by Elaine Nash, Fleet of Angels, who was solely responsible for creating, organizing, and managing a comprehensive national campaign to get the ISPMB horses adopted and in safe homes, at the request of SD state’s attorney, Steve Averly.

“IT’S OFFICIAL. . .

.

Two SD State’s Attorneys and the SD Animal Industry Board have officially filed a motion to remove the remaining 540 (+/-) horses from ISPMB in Lantry, SD.

.

To prevent the auction and possible slaughter of any of the horses, Fleet of Angels has joined forces with Habitat for Horses- an equine rescue in TX, Return to Freedom- a wild horse sanctuary in CA, and numerous other animal welfare organizations who will collaborate with us to insure that every horse is fed during both the legal process and the adoption process, and they will help FOA insure that every adoptable horse is placed in a good home.

.

Only with the help of hundreds of people- including all of you who make up our ground crew, administrators, adopters, transporters, donors, and other providers, will we be able to protect all of the horses if they are removed from ISPMB. If the ISPMB horses are entrusted to us to place, it will be a massive, difficult, hugely expensive job, and we will need everyone’s help to be successful.

.

We’re already at work raising funds for this effort because we’ve agreed to pay the counties all they’re owed to date, plus we have to cover the cost of hay for the horses during this process in order to save them from auction. We will be counting on you to contribute to this effort, and participate in any way you can. We can do it. We must do it. We will do it!”

To donate to the Fleet of Angels TRANSPORTATION fund:

www.ISPMBHorseRescueMission. org

Tax deductible

To donate to the HAY fund:

www. wildhorsesanctuaryalliance.org

Tax deductible

To donate to Fleet of Angels’ general fund to help with some of the many other expenses:

www.Paypal.com (FleetOfAngelsOrg@aol.com)

Not tax deductible