Driver pulls in front of van in north Redding

On 01/23/2017, at about 4:00 pm, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Beltline Road and Mountain Lakes Boulevard on a report of a traffic collision. The driver of a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Mountain Lakes and had stopped at the intersection of Beltline Road. The driver pulled out in front of a Ford Windstar van travelling northbound on Beltline Road being operated by Darla Corbell, 52 years of Redding. The Kia sedan was broadsided by the Ford van. Corbell sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Kia sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol/drugs were not a factor in the collision.