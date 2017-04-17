DPH warns consumers not to use certain skin creams due to possible health risk

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Public Health today warned consumers not to use certain skin creams that have tested positive for high levels of mercury. Mercury is a toxic chemical and regular or prolonged exposure can result in mercury poisoning.

The following products, La Tía Mána and an unlabeled cream, were recently tested and found to contain high levels of mercury. Both products were being sold by flea market vendors in California.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with these specific products, however, similar skin creams have previously been associated with health issues nationwide.

Consumers should discontinue use of these products, as well as any skin cream that lists mercury, mercurio, mercurous chloride, cinnabar, or calomel in the ingredients, or is otherwise packaged without any labeling.

Symptoms of mercury poisoning include irritability, depression, nervousness, difficulty concentrating or remembering, fatigue, tremors, shaking or weakness, tingling or numbness in hands, feet or around the mouth.

If you have any of these symptoms and think they may be the result of using these skin products, see your health care provider. For more information, contact the California Poison Control System at (800) 222-1222, or the California Safe Cosmetics Program’s hotline at (877) 325-3223. Information is also available on CDPH’s Mercury in Skin Creams Webpage.

Consumers who observe these products being sold are encouraged to call CDPH’s toll-free Food and Drug Branch complaint hotline at (800) 495-3232.