Downtown food truck project postponed over permits

Plans by Redding businessman Todd Franklin to create a food truck court in Carnegie Park downtown this summer have been postponed pending an appeal by nearby residents to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Mr. Franklin reports that he will work through the process and looks forward to opening later this year.

The appeal process, which can take several months, precludes Mr. Franklin from opening the food court with sales of alcohol this summer.

The Redding City Council, on March 21, 2017, approved a concession agreement allowing Mr. Franklin to sell food and beverages at the park and make improvements to locate the food trucks at the site. The agreement would provide for maintenance of the site and security patrols.