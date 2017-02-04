Don’t let a DUI sack your celebration

SACRAMENTO, CA – On Sunday, February 5, football fans across the country will gather with friends and family to celebrate America’s most-watched national sporting event, the Super Bowl. Before the big game, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding all motorists to designate a sober driver in advance.

The game plan for the CHP and law enforcement throughout the state is to encourage the public to make arrangements beforehand and prevent drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“Drunk driving continues to be a serious and deadly problem,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “While many will be watching the football game, our officers will be out patrolling the highways to ensure motorists arrive safely at their destination.”

During last year’s Super Bowl, one person was killed in an alcohol-involved collision and 52 others were injured on California’s roadways. That same day, there were 360 arrests made by the CHP for driving under the influence (DUI). Consequences of a DUI arrest are jail time, the loss of a driver license, higher insurance rates, court fees, car towing and repair, and lost wages from time off work.

“There are no excuses when it comes to driving under the influence,” Commissioner Farrow added. “Alternative transportation is easily accessible in California, so celebrate responsibly and plan ahead.”

If you plan on hosting a Super Bowl party this weekend, help ensure the safety of your guests by serving non-alcoholic drinks and helping your guests find a safe ride home.

The public can help by calling 9-1-1 if they suspect a drunk driver. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.