Donations requested to help save wild Mustangs

ANOTHER CALL FOR HELP

By Palomino Armstrong

18 MORE wild Mustang lives on the line – do we save them, or walk away?? We want to save them, but WE NEED YOUR HELP ASAP! We only have a couple of days.

So many times folks ask us “Why didn’t you save the mares?”. “Why did they go to slaughter?”

The answer has always been “because we DID NOT have a choice”. But today, OUR CHOICE IS YOUR CHOICE!

THIS TIME we have the power…. As long as we can raise enough funds, we can save ALL 18, and pick up mares and foals, instead of orphans.

If we do not pick them up, they will ship directly (except for the babies that are too small, and if they are lucky and survive, they will come home alone and heart broken). Let’s keep them safe!!

I am hoping that folks will want to help us save the mares, so we don’t have to pick up more orphans. No horse deserves to go to slaughter, but it is twice as bad when not only do the mares die a horrific death, but their babies are stripped off their mothers.

These horses do not go to auction. The ONLY chance they have for life is if we pick them up and find them homes. God put this in front of us again, so here we go.

(Honestly, I was hoping to not do the Yakama horses this year, but I simply cannot just walk away when we can make a difference.)

One of the really great things is that although our rescue incurs the costs up front, we have been very blessed with the folks we work with in placing these horses. We pay to “save them”, get their Coggins, Health Certificates and Brand Inspections. We incur the costs of picking them up and moving them where they need to be so they can get the training they need for a successful and happy future. This saves so much money as they are no longer on our books.

Many times they come to our rescue for a short time, but most of them are not here long term. This saves a huge amount of expenses by not “hoarding them” and placing them as soon as we can. We normally only offer sanctuary to special needs cases, and even then we place them as often as we can.

These 18 horses ALL have a place to go. NONE of these will be coming back to Chilly Pepper. Of course there may be others in the trailer lol, you just never know.

So PLEASE help us save these beautiful souls. As always, Matt and I are willing to do whatever we can, but we need your help!

Thank you for all you do. Our name is Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, Equine Rescue & More, and this last week we did “MORE”. We received a call from a lady who lost her husband and had no place for her 14 Alpacas to go. We placed 11 of them in Idaho and we have the “special needs”, blind one and his two buddies here at Chilly Pepper. For now, we will be sharing them as part of our “petting zoo” when kids, (of all ages lol) come to visit.

Snowball is blind and needs his lil hoofers done quite badly. But now it is time to focus on the wild mustangs that need our help once again.

Shown below are Anika and Midnight Onyx, our Blind ISPMB horses who are now inseparable. They are very happy and enjoying their lives. Midnight no longer is stressed and wanting to fight. It brings joy every time I see them.