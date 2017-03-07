District Attorney’s office to present Second Annual Senior & Veteran Fraud Prevention Fair to be held on Wednesday

District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett announced the office is holding it’s Second Annual Senior and Veteran Fraud Prevention Fair on March 8th , at the Red Lion Hotel (1830 Hilltop Drive; Redding, CA) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Fair is being held as part of National Consumer Protection Week, which is a national campaign that encourages individuals to take advantage of their consumer rights and make better-informed decisions.

This year, Consumer Protection Week takes place from March 5th – 11th and was formally recognized, by way of official proclamation, by the Shasta County Board of Supervisors as well as the City Councils of Redding, Anderson, and Shasta Lake. While the Fair has an emphasis for seniors and veterans, everyone is encouraged to attend as all attendees will certainly learn new information.

District Attorney Bridgett stated, “Fraud prevention education is especially important, given that about 12% of American adults fall victim to some type of fraud every year and the cost to the national economy is estimated to be nearly $50 billion annually.”

The Fair will feature over 45 local/state agencies who will be distributing valuable information on fraud prevention. Some of the agencies in attendance will include the Contractors State License Board, Better Business Bureau, Medical Board of California, and Veteran Services Office. There will also be a speaker series with presentations on ways to avoid becoming a victim of fraud and what someone should do if they do become a victim. Free shredding (one banker’s box per person) and light refreshments will be available for the attendees.

The Senior & Veteran Fraud Prevention Fair is a free community event. For more information please call the District Attorney’s Office at 530-245-6300.