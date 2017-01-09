District Attorney’s office and NCAT to sponsor human trafficking awareness event tomorrow

Join the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office and Northern California Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition (NCAT) for a FREE Human Trafficking Awareness Event at the Cascade Theater on January 10, 2017. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Join the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office and Northern California Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition (NCAT) for a FREE Human Trafficking Awareness Event at the Cascade Theater on January 10, 2017. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The evening will begin with a showing of “Chosen”, a short film highlighting the grooming and recruiting tactic of traffickers. Following the film, keynote speaker Benjamin Nolot, a national voice in human trafficking prevention will discuss how trafficking occurs and will provide information on how to safeguard your children.

This event is appropriate for parents, teens, education leaders and community members.

If you have questions regarding this event, please contact the Shasta County Crime Victim Assistance Center at 530-225-5220,

