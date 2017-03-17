District Attorney’s office has determined that RPD officer act in self defense in November shooting

Today, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office has determined that Redding Police Department Officers acted in self-defense and defense of others when they fired their weapons striking Edmund Leighty resulting in his death.

On November 16, 2016, officers with the Redding Police Department responded to 2779 Reservoir Lane, Apartment #4, after a report of a subject with a gun. Prior to arrival on scene, officers learned the subject with the gun was Mr. Leighty. He had two guns (one shotgun and one pistol), he believed people were after him, and he had stated he was not going to go out easy and there was going to be a shootout in the front yard. Before arriving on scene, the responding officers learned there was a disabled elderly female inside the apartment and Mr. Leighty had possibly just been released from jail.

Officers located Mr. Leighty in front of Apartment #4. It appeared Mr. Leighty, upon seeing the officers, became enraged and was making nonsensical statements while yelling at the officers. At one point he stepped into the apartment and returned outside holding a black rifle with a collapsible stock that was later identified as a semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle (see Photo). The officers repeatedly gave commands for Mr. Leighty to drop the rifle. He did not drop the rifle, instead he raised and pointed it at the officers. At this point, four Redding Police Department Officers, out of fear for their lives, fired on Mr. Leighty. After the shooting, the officers attempted life saving measures, however, Mr. Leighty was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon inspection, Mr. Leighty’s rifle was found to be loaded.

Witnesses to the shooting reported hearing the officers repeatedly command Mr. Leighty to “put it down, put it down” and “get down” as well as commands to show the officers his hands and drop the gun. One witness reported that the yelling of commands was loud enough to wake him from sleep. Multiple eye-witnesses reported seeing Mr. Leighty raise and point the rifle at the officers before the officers shot.

Interviews with people who were with Mr. Leighty in Apartment #4 on the morning of the shooting, indicated he was talking to himself making statements such as, “People are after me,” “Going to go to war,” and “Not go out like a bitch.” Witnesses reported he had a rifle wrapped in a blanket and was holding two bottles of beer. One witness described him as having a blank, scary look on his face that was non-human looking. Another witness said he was pacing around the apartment throughout the morning looking outside saying “they” were out there and he was going to get “them.” One of the occupants, out of fear for her life, left the apartment when Mr. Leighty had his back to her, she drove away from the scene and called 9-1-1. Once law enforcement arrived, Mr. Leighty was heard to say “you came for me, I am going to get you.” He then grabbed the rifle and went outside. The remaining witness in Apartment #4 heard law enforcement repeatedly telling Mr. Leighty to put “it down” then shots were fired.

People who knew Mr. Leighty reported that he suffered with paranoia and PTSD-like symptoms and heard voices. In the month leading up to the shooting, they reported that he was paranoid about someone wanting to harm or kill him.

Mr. Leighty’s actions towards Redding Police Department Officers made it necessary for them to use their firearms to protect themselves, their partners, nearby residents and anyone still in Apartment #4. The officers acted in self-defense and defense of others consistent with the laws of the State of California.