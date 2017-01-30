Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding welcomes Todd Smith as new hospital president

Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding is proud to announce that after three months of conducting an extensive nation-wide search, Todd Smith has accepted the position of Hospital President, beginning February 26th. Mr. Smith has served as president of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, in Red Bluff, since 2013 and the Dignity Health North State leadership team is confident that his engaging and focused leadership style will continue to serve Dignity Health well into the future.

Mark Korth, Chief Transformation Officer for Dignity Health, and recent past President of Mercy Medical Center Redding states, “We are very excited to welcome Todd to Mercy Medical Center Redding. This is a great opportunity to expand the collaboration and alignment among sister facilitates within the North State Service Area, make the most of our financial resources, and gain greater efficiencies and ‘systemness.’”

Todd has worked for the past 4 years as the President of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff. With his guidance, the St. Elizabeth team has steadily enhanced quality, patient experience and employee engagement scores—all while continuing to improve financial performance. In addition, Todd has established a strong working relationship among the leadership team and physicians at St. Elizabeth to engage all partners in major service line and facility initiatives. He led St. Elizabeth Community Hospital to be named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the US seven years in a row, designed and implemented the opening of the SECH Imaging Center, opened the Solano Street Clinic, and helped transition Lassen Medical Group from an independently owned clinic into Lassen Medical Clinic which is part of the Dignity Health Family.

Mr. Smith says; “I am looking forward to continuing to serve Dignity Health North State in this new role, and coming alongside the team at Mercy Medical Center Redding to further our ongoing commitment to advancing patient services and extending our mission.”

With this change, efforts will begin immediately to recruit a new President to continue the strong legacy of leadership at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. Todd will work closely with the team throughout this transition, and alongside the new President upon their appointment.

Todd has worked at Dignity Health for 31 years where he started as Radiologic Technologist and progressively assumed increasing roles. Todd has his bachelor’s degree in Business and Human Resources Management and a Master of Business Administration. Lifetime residents of Shasta and Tehama County, Todd and his wife Fran have a son, a daughter and one grandson.