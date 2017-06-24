Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding now accepting applications for community grants

Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding is now accepting applications for Dignity Health Community Grants. The Dignity Health Community Grants Program partners Dignity Health North State hospitals, including St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, with other nonprofit organizations working to improve the health and quality of life of the communities they serve and which exemplify Dignity Health’s five core values. These core values include: dignity, collaboration, justice, stewardship, and excellence.

Since 1991, the Community Grant Program has awarded more than $64 million to 3,285 community-based health improvement projects across the Dignity Health service area. Grant funds have been used to deliver services and strengthen service systems, as well as improving the health and well-being of vulnerable and underserved populations. The program is oone-wayDignity Health puts its mission and values into practice. In order to be considered for funding, projects must involve collaboration with other organizations and must benefit those served by Dignity Health North State facilities.

For a full list of grant criteria and details on the 2017-2018 application process, please visit www.dignityhealth.org/communitygrants. Letters of Intent are due July 20th. Please direct any questions to Alexis Ross, Manager of Service Area Community Benefit & Strategy, at Alexis.Ross@DignityHealth.org.