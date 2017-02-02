Dignity Health Medical —North State among group receiving recognition

Seven Dignity Health Medical Foundation Medical Groups Receive Patient Experience Awards for Exceeding Expectations

SACRAMENTO— Dignity Health Medical Foundation today announced seven medical groups were recognized for providing exceptional patient care by Avatar Solutions (now known as Press Ganey), a leading provider of patient experience surveys. Highlighting their consistent dedication to providing a high-quality patient experience, the following groups were each awarded “Exceeding Patient Expectations” based on their performance in patient surveys:

Dignity Health Medical Group – Bakersfield

Dignity Health Medical Group – Dominican

Dignity Health Medical Group – Merced

Dignity Health Medical Group – North State

Dignity Health Medical Group – Stockton

Mercy Imaging Centers

Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Additionally, Mercy Imaging Centers received “Five Star Service – Loyalty and Endorsement – Physician Office” which reflects the likelihood that a patient will return and recommend their physicians office.

“We’re honored to receive these awards because they reflect our commitment to high quality care and patient satisfaction,” said Jennifer Schaab, MBA, MPH, Chief Operating Officer at Dignity Health Medical Foundation. “We put our patients at the center of everything we do. These accolades are testament to the hard work of our talented staff and providers delivering an exceptional patient experience every day, every step of the way.”

Avatar Solutions’ annual patient experience awards honor significant accomplishments in patient satisfaction as well as innovation in health care settings. Dignity Health Medical Group – Bakersfield, Dignity Health Medical Group – Dominican, Dignity Health Medical Group – Merced, Dignity Health Medical Group – North State, Dignity Health Medical Group – Stockton, Mercy Imaging Centers, and Mercy Medical Group are repeat Avatar patient experience award winners.

Dignity Health Medical Foundation provides ambulatory services in a variety of areas including primary care, specialty care, diagnostic imaging, vision care, occupational health, urgent care and behavioral health, including psychiatry and counseling.