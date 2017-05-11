Deputies locate suspect in Shasta Lake burglary

Synopsis:

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 11:20 a.m.., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake were dispatched to 1940 Deer Creek Rd. for a possible burglary. Information was received that a juvenile was locked in a bathroom while three unknown suspects stole items from the residence.

Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the juvenile who will remain confidential at this time. The juvenile advised there were possibly three white males who forced entry into the residence and ordered him by force into a bathroom inside the residence. Several items were taken from the residence including firearms. Most of the property has been recovered but the firearms are still outstanding.

Based on information received during the investigation, deputies were able to locate Isaac Griffin Ingalls (17 yrs) and Tyler William Rogers (17 yrs) who were both arrested for home invasion robbery and kidnapping. Deputies are still looking for a third subject who is a person of interest in this case. The third subject has been identified as Austin Riley Norris (18 yrs). See below photograph.

Update:

On Sunday, May 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office located Austin Riley Norris (18 yrs.) on the 300 block of Buckeye Terrace, City of Redding. Norris was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Shasta County Jail for robbery and kidnapping.

Several firearms stolen in this case are still outstanding. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office/ Shasta Lake Division at 530-245-6540