Day of the A gives back to the community with Bookshelves and Box Gardens Volunteer Service Day

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 marks Day of the A, which is a part of AmeriCorps Week, this is a time to salute AmeriCorps members and alums for their service, thank AmeriCorps community partners, and communicate AmeriCorps impact on communities and on the lives of those who serve.

To kick off AmeriCorps Week, we are giving back to our community by having Bookshelves and Box Gardens Volunteer Service Day at the MLK Community Center. “We have seen what an impact the MLK Community Center has been for our city, says Julie DePrada, AmeriCorps Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, for Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council, “This year for AmeriCorps Week we really wanted to give back even more and the MLK Community Center is a perfect fit.”

Volunteer service day will begin at 9 am and go until 3 pm. The whole community is invited to come down and lend a hand in either helping upgrade the community library or dig in and help us create a Community Garden. Rain or Shine. All supplies for the two projects will be provided.

For more information on how you can help please contact Julie DePrada at 530-241-5816 or jdeprada@shastacapc.org.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Community Center empowers disadvantaged and at-risk youth through programs that cultivate moral, community and intellectual development. In a supportive environment, youth are able to develop skill sets, connect with new educational and recreation opportunities and forge a better sense of self. The MLK Community Center is located at 1815 Sheridan Street, Redding, CA 96001.

The Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council is a non-profit organization that serves as an umbrella for a wide range of projects throughout Shasta County that provides community outreach, youth development, family support and child abuse prevention education and awareness activities.