DA’s office warns of disaster relief scams

Due to the significant amounts of rain and flooding that our region is experiencing this month, Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett has issued a consumer alert urging Shasta County residents to be aware of potential con-artists who may exploit local individuals through a variety of scams.

Residents who have damage to their property, in an effort to get repairs done quickly, may unwittingly hire untrustworthy individuals to make the needed repairs. Accordingly, Bridgett reminds consumers and business owners to be careful before hiring anyone and provides the following helpful tips: be cautious of unsolicited door-to-door repair persons who promise major discounts for their work, verify a contractor’s license for any work over $500, insist on written contracts for repair services, ensure any down payment does not exceed 10% of the contract price or $1,000, whichever is less (unless a bond or approved bond equivalent is provided), and only pay for the services by check or credit card instead of cash.

Fraudsters may also prey on individuals by pretending to part of a government agency or insurance company that is offering special programs for assistance to victims. They will request personal information (bank account, social security number, etc) from unsuspecting victims and ultimately misuse that information. Bridgett recommends calling the agency or insurance company directly to verify that such programs or assistance are genuine.

Additionally, scam phone calls can also be common during natural disasters. Opportunistic scammers will often make calls after natural disasters claiming to be from legitimate charities or even from a made-up charity, and seek donations to help victims of flood damage. However, the caller will never actually donate the funds to those in need and may even use a donor’s personal information for identity theft purposes. Bridgett recommends local residents be wary of such phone solicitations and only make contributions directly to a charity and not provide any personal or financial information unless you know the charity is reputable.

Victim of these types of Disaster Relief Scams, or other scams, should contact and report to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Unit.