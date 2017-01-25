DA’s office announces settlement with Ponderosa Inn

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced today that the Ponderosa Inn and its owners have decided to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office by resolving a consumer protection action. The resolution was reached by way of Stipulated Judgment and is awaiting the judge’s final approval.

The District Attorney’s Office action arose based on excessive calls for law enforcement service due to serious crime and nuisance activity originating from the Ponderosa Inn. Over the last two years, the Ponderosa Inn has accounted for approximately 700 calls for service. The lawsuit filed by the District Attorney’s Office asserts that the Ponderosa Inn’s owner failed to take adequate actions or measures to help prevent the problems from occurring at the property, and thereby permitted the nuisance activity to thrive.

Bridgett said of the judgment, “These types of civil prosecutions are brought to protect businesses that comply with the law, ensure public safety, and deter others from violating the law in the future. This judgment provides a fair punishment, but also provides an opportunity for the owner of the Ponderosa Inn to make serious and necessary changes to his motel.”

The judgment requires multiple compliance measures to be implemented by the Ponderosa Inn. The compliance measures include, among others things, that the Ponderosa Inn hire a patrolling security company to monitor the property for at least a one year period. Beyond the compliance terms, the judgment requires the Ponderosa Inn to pay restitution to the Redding Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office, as well as financial penalties and restitution for their unlawful conduct. In total, the financial terms imposed are $25,000.00, but $12,000.00 of the penalties are suspended if the Ponderosa Inn complies with the terms of the judgment.

The matter was investigated by officers from the Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit and DA Investigator Joseph Hendrix. The prosecution was handled by Senior Deputy DA Anand “Lucky” Jesrani.