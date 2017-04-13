DA to dismiss case against Jacobs after he was found dead in jail cell

The death of Philip Jacobs will result in the dismissal of the pending criminal charges against him. However, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office would like to provide background information on the facts which supported the filing of criminal charges against Jacobs. In October of 2015 Bridget Jacobs married Philip Jacobs in Hawaii. While in Hawaii for the wedding, Philip Jacobs beat Bridget Jacobs leaving her with facial lacerations and contusions to her head. Mr. Jacobs was arrested, prosecuted and convicted for domestic violence for this assault.

On March 2, 2016 Ms. Jacobs went to One SAFE Place in Redding for assistance. At that time, she disclosed a pattern of consistent domestic violence by Philip Jacobs against her. She told them about being strangled, beaten, and threatened with death. Staff at One SAFE Place offered Ms. Jacobs assistance.

Like many domestic violence victims, Bridget chose to return to her abuser.

On March 15, 2017, SHASCOM received an incomplete 911 call from Philip Jacobs’ cell phone. Ms. Jacobs could be heard screaming in the background. Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for a welfare check to the Jacobs’ residence in Cottonwood. When deputies arrived, no one appeared to be home. The Jacobs’ two dogs were seen by the deputies in the house. We believe Ms. Jacobs was already dead by this time. Receiving no response, deputies left the scene. Multiple people reported Ms. Jacobs as missing. She did not go to work and her family did not hear from her. Four days later, Philip Jacobs was observed on video surveillance towing a boat OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY COUNTY OF SHASTA Stephanie Bridgett District Attorney toward Whiskeytown Lake. He was seen by three witnesses on the lake in a small boat. Mr. Jacobs ultimately admitted to detectives to dumping Ms. Jacobs’ body in the lake.

When law enforcement searched the home, Ms. Jacobs’ cellular phone was found inside the safe of Mr. Jacobs. The cell phone contained notes from Ms. Jacobs regarding her concern for her own safety. Law enforcement continues to search for the dismembered remains of Bridget Jacobs. This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. If you are a victim of domestic violence, you are not alone.

For further information on resources available to domestic violence victims, contact Shasta County District Attorney Victim Assistance Center or One SAFE Place.