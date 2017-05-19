CTC approves $328 million in new transportation funding for state’s infrastructure system

REDDING – In an effort to rebuild and maintain California’s infrastructure, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated $328 million to 88 transportation projects that will alleviate traffic delays, repair aging roads and bridges and encourage bicycling and walking. This includes 41 biking and pedestrian projects throughout the state that will receive $35.8 million in allocations from the Active Transportation Program.

“This list of multi-modal and fix-it-first projects help us keep our commitment to Californians to maintain and improve the transportation system for economic and quality of life benefits,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty.

The Legislature recently passed SB 1 which increases funding for transportation infrastructure projects and road repairs. In the coming year the public can expect to see increased awards and allocations for projects similar to those allocated funding this week.

The newly allocated funding also includes $234 million from the State Highway Operation and Protection Program for 29 “fix-it first” projects that will maintain and preserve the state highway system and its supporting infrastructure. These capital improvements consist of projects covering maintenance, pavement repair and rehabilitation, safety improvements and upgrades to bridges throughout the state.

The allocations also include:

$45.4 million for two Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program projects

$6.4 million for eight capital improvement projects both on and off the state highway system as part of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)

$4.6 million for Traffic Congestion Relief Program projects that will relieve congestion, connect transportation systems and provide for better goods movement.

The remaining $1.6 million in allocations came from various state and federal transportation accounts.

Among the projects that received funding allocations were:

SISKIYOU COUNTY: $64.3 million awarded for the Southbound Dunsmuir Rehab, on Interstate 5 in and near Dunsmuir from the Sacramento River Bridge to 0.6 miles south of North Mount Shasta in the southbound direction only. This project will reconstruct the roadway with long life continuously reinforced concrete pavement, with a 40 year life expectancy. The asphalt on the southbound ramps will be removed and replaced, the median shoulder will be widened to 10-foot and existing guide signs will be replaced with overhead structures. In addition, two weigh-in-motion facilities will be replaced. The project will improve safety and ride quality.

Please see the attached file for more information about all projects that received allocations.

May CTC allocation list