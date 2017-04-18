Crews continue to identify and repair storm damaged to National Forest System roads

A succession of strong storms across the state have caused extensive damage to National Forest System roads, trails and infrastructure. Shasta-Trinity National Forest employees have been hard at work identifying approximately 83 sites that were damaged and crews have started some repair work.

An updated list of damages and repairs include:

Fenders Ferry Road 27 (34N17) is still damaged, but basic repairs by road crews have made it accessible to those with a high-clearance and 4-wheel-drive vehicle.

Pettijohn Rd (34N76) has a crack in the road surface near milepost 8, but the road is still in place.

Bully Hill Rd (35N03) has eroded areas near milepost 0.3.

Hirz Mountain Rd (35N04) has eroded areas and is not wide enough to drive safely to the lookout.

Gregory Creek Rd (35N15) has a small mudslide on the road to Gregory Beach dispersed camping area.

Stuart Fork Rd (35N33Y) is washed out 1.8 miles from Hwy 3.

Reynolds Basin Rd (35N46) has a landslide near milepost 22.4.

Summit Lake Rd 37 (37N02) collapsed near milepost 18.6 and is impassable east of Big Bend approximately one half mile east of its junction with Forest Service Road 38N11.

Coyote Rd (37N43) is damaged in three locations before milepost 1.

Pit River Rd (37N60Y) is damaged in many places and is closed. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) maintains much of this road.

Oak Mountain Rd (37N34) has a slide at milepost 0.6.

Iron Canyon Rd (37N78) has at least 20 eroded areas and landslides along its length.

Hawkins Creek Rd (38N11) has a washout and slide at milepost 4 and eroded areas at mileposts 23 and 26.

Moores Rd (1S26) has a slide onto the road at milepost 0.6.

Indian Valley Rd (2N10) has a slump near milepost 0.7.

Canyon Creek Rd (401) has a rock slide on the road, and is not wide enough to drive a vehicle safely to Ripstein Campground.The county maintained portion of this road also is damaged.

Knob Peak Rd (29N02) has a slide at milepost 1.3.

“We are working closely with the Federal Highway Administration and will receive funding for repairs from the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program for those roads that qualify,” said Forest Engineer Virginia Jones “ERFO funding is only available for some types of road damage. In the meantime, critical repairs will proceed using appropriated dollars and available staff.”

Many popular areas and hiking trails are not yet accessible due to the heavy winter snowpack found at higher elevations. The Forest Service expects to find additional damage, both on trails and on roads, in the next months as summer approaches.

The Forest Service is asking that the public call ahead to the nearest Ranger Station before traveling and to be extra cautious while driving on roads and hiking on trails throughout the area. Storm affected areas are hazardous: saturated soils are still prone to sliding, down trees are still being cleared, and standing dead trees are at risk of falling. Areas have been closed or barricaded where it is not safe to enter.

Please call the Forest Supervisor’s Office at (530) 226-2500 to report damaged roads and trails. Updates on forest road and trail conditions will be provided as information becomes available on the Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/stnf Facebook: www.facebook.com/USFSShastaTrinityNF and Twitter: www.twitter.com/ShastaTrinityNF

State Highway Conditions can be found at the following website: www.dot.ca.gov/dist2/roadinfo.htm or on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/caltransdistrict2redding