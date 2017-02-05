Couple booked for possession of methamphetamine for sale

On February 4, 2017, at approximately 1600 hours, the Sheriff’s Office AB109 compliance team went to 1476 Mariposa Ct. to conduct a probation search. As deputies arrived, a black Honda sedan pulled into the driveway. The homeowner, Jennifer Whitmer, who is on felony probation, was in the passenger seat. The car was being driven by Lavern Rubio.

Whitmer and Rubio were asked to exit the car, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies located 15 grams of methamphetamine inside the car. Whitmer and Rubio were placed under arrest. Deputies then proceeded to search Whitmer’s residence. Inside Whitmer’s bedroom deputies located 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and a canister of pepper spray. In a spare bedroom, inside a large gun safe belonging to Whitmer, deputies found concentrated cannabis and over half a pound of methamphetamine (245.5 grams).

Whitmer was transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked for possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine, possession of concentrated cannabis, felon in possession of tear gas, and a probation violation. Rubio was booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and transportation of methamphetamine.