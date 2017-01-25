Couple arrested in Enterprise area for possession of drugs and firearms

The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit obtained information that drugs were being sold out of a residence at 3543 Ricardo Avenue #2, in the city of Redding. Surveillance operations confirmed this suspicion and a search warrant was obtained from a Shasta County Superior Court Judge.

On Tuesday January 24th, the Neighborhood Police Unit served the search warrant after stopping Paul Robert Long 27 yrs. and Stephanie Jo Henson 26 yrs. leaving the location in their vehicle. Paul Long is the resident of this residence and Stephanie Henson lives with him on a part time basis.

During a search of Long and Henson’s vehicle, Officers located a quantity of cocaine. NPU Officers searched the residence pursuant to the search warrant. In the home, they located more cocaine, totaling 8.9 grams and approximately $3,000.00 in cash. Officers also found 49.6 pounds of marijuana, 5.7 ounces of concentrated cannabis, a butane honey oil lab, 26 spore prints of psilocybin utilized for cultivation of hallucinogenic mushrooms, packaging materials, scales, and items for vacuum sealing packages of drugs. The Shasta County Interagency Narcotics Task Force assisted in the collection of the butane honey oil lab portion of the investigation.

Also found inside of the residence were two partially assembled assault style rifles, a cache of parts for assault style rifles, 11 firearms, body armor, and approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition for various firearms.

Paul Robert Long and Stephanie Jo Henson were arrested and booked at Shasta County Jail for possession of cocaine for sales, transportation of cocaine for sales, possession of concentrated cannabis, possession of a butane honey oil lab, possession of psilocybin spores for cultivation and sales, and possession of firearms while in possession of illegal drugs for sales. Their bail was set at $50,000.00 each.