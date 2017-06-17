Couple arrested for distribution of drugs to northern and downtown Redding

On June 16, 2017, Officers from the Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit served a search warrant at 1178 Lake Boulevard Space #54, concluding an investigation into a methamphetamine, heroin and prescription narcotics pills distribution network. Angela Jean Delicino 39 years and Regginald Mandel Matthews 49 years, both of Redding were found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription narcotic pills for the purposes of sales. They were also both found to be in possession of a large amount of cash that was determined to be proceeds from drug sales. The illegal drugs and money were seized by NPU officers. It was discovered during the investigation, Delicino and Matthews were responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription narcotic pills to North Redding and Downtown Redding.

Both Delicino and Matthews were arrested for maintaining a residence where drugs are bought, sold and used. They were also arrested for the illegal sales of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription narcotic pills and possession of several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Both Delicino and Matthews were booked into the Shasta County Jail.