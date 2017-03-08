Country superstar Joe Nichols to perform at Cascade — public ticket sales start March 10

Country superstar Joe Nichols will be performing at the Cascade Theater at 7:30 p.m. on April 29, 2017. Tickets are on sale for Fan & Marquee Club Members on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00 a.m. Friend & Follower Members are available to purchase on Thursday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m. and the general public starting Friday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m.

No pricing listed on website.

Multi-platinum recording artist Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists. His latest album, CRICKETS, debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. Nichols has six #1 hits and eight Top 10 singles to his credit, including chart-toppers like “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” and Top 10 smashes “What’s A Guy Gotta Do” and “Size Matters.” Don’t miss this four-time Grammy nominee and winner of the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award up close and intimate at the historic Cascade Theatre.