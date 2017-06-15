Cottonwood man shoots neighbor in head after family disturbance

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 5:54 p.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a gunshot victim at 3326 Chestnut Street, Cottonwood CA. The reporting party advised dispatch that her 17 year old son, Jason Staley, shot a neighbor identified as Glen Charles Totten, 51 years old of Cottonwood, after a disturbance at the location. Upon deputies arrival, Totten was located in front of the residence, alert and conscious with an apparent single gunshot wound to the head. Totten was transported to Mercy hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound that grazed the left side of his head. Totten’s wound is not life threatening. Staley was located and detained in the back yard of the residence without incident. A black, semi-automatic handgun was located in Staley’s possession and is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, were contacted and took over the investigation. During the investigation by deputies and detectives it was learned that the shooting stemmed from a family disturbance between Staley and his family over Staley’s personnel property. The disturbance became physical and Totten was contacted to assist with resolving the disturbance as Totten is friends with Staley. When Totten and Staley’s mother contacted Staley in his bedroom, another altercation ensued and Staley brandished the black semi-automatic handgun at Totten subsequently firing one round; striking Totten in the head. All parties separated until deputies arrived on scene. There was nobody else physically injured during the incident. Staley was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for 664/187, Attempted Murder and 245(a) (2) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Firearm.

If anybody has information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.