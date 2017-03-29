Cottonwood man arrested for wife’s murder, law enforcement search Whiskeytown Lake area for her body

On March 15, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up at 3875 Westridge Road, Cottonwood, CA., where a female was heard screaming. A records check indicated the phone call was from Philip Jacob’s cellphone and returned to the Cottonwood area, no specific location. Philip Jacobs is Bridget’s husband however they have had marital problems. Upon deputy’s arrival, they attempted contact at the residence however nobody was contacted and nobody was observed at the location. Deputies did note two dogs laying on the couch, one being a smaller type dog and the other being a young yellow lab.

Monday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m., Bridget Marie Jacobs, 38-years old, was reported as a missing person by her father, Michael Roche from New York. Patrol deputies initiated a missing person investigation and subsequently spoke with Philip at the Westridge Road address after he did not show up for work. Philip Jacobs admitted to calling 9-1-1 on March 15 during an argument with Bridget and said that Bridget left on foot prior to law enforcements arrival that night with her purse, cell phone and her 4-year-old, Pomeranian/Yorkshire mix dog, “Abijah.” Deputies also discovered that Bridget had missed two days of work on March 18 and 19.

On Tuesday, March 21, detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation based upon the suspicious circumstances. During the last eight days, detectives have conducted follow up that has consisted of neighborhood canvasses, service of search warrants at the Westridge Road residence, follow up interviews with Philip Jacobs as well as other investigative methods.

On March 23, detectives served a Search Warrant at the Westridge Road Residence after Philip Jacobs failed to show up for an agreed upon interview time of 10:00 a.m.. Philip Jacobs was interviewed and maintained Bridget left after an argument on March 15. Philip Jacobs asked to end the interview when detectives began to ask probing questions about his whereabouts and activities after March 15.

During the service of the search warrant, Bridget’s phone was located in a safe and items of evidence indicating foul play were also located. During the investigation, detectives learned that Philip Jacobs drove to Whiskeytown Lake on the evening of March 19, between 4:30 P.M. and approximately 9:00 P.M in a 2008, yellow Toyota FJ Cruiser CA LIC# 7MYV246, towing a small 12 foot blue, rubber sail type boat, see attached photograph.

On March 28, while detectives were interviewing Philip Jacob’s mother at her residence in Redding, Philip Jacobs arrived and told detectives he needed to talk about how accidents happen. Philip Jacobs was interviewed and admitted that March 15 was when Bridget died. Philip Jacobs stated they were in an argument and she fell down the stairs possibly breaking her neck. Philip Jacobs admitted to keeping Bridget’s body inside the residence until March 18 when he then placed her body in the blue boat and drove her out to Whiskeytown Lake to the Brandy Creek Marina with the yellow FJ Cruiser. Once at the lake, Philip Jacobs stated he rowed the blue boat out from the marina and then dumped Bridget’s body into the lake, tied to a cement cinder block. He then went home. Philip Jacobs showed detectives where he took Bridget during the interview process, however, declined to answer clarifying questions about specific details. Based upon the circumstances and evidence collected during the investigation, Philip Jacobs was booked into the Shasta County Jail for 187 (a) PC: Murder.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Boating and Safety Unit as well as the National Park Service have been searching the Brandy Creek area for the last two days attempting to locate Bridget. Searches will continue until she is located or all attempts have been exhausted.

Bridget’s dog, “Abijah”, has not been located and has not been located at any of the Shasta County Shelters. Philip Jacobs declined to tell detectives what happened or the whereabouts of “Abijah”. “Abijah” is not chipped and is not GPS’ed. See attached picture of “Abijah.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has the FJ Cruiser and blue boat in evidence but would like more information. If anyone saw the vehicle and boat on Sunday, March 19 please contact the Major Crimes Unit.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bridget’s disappearance and apparent murder. Anyone with information about Bridget and Philip Jacob’s is urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540 or the Major Crimes Unit directly at 530-245-6135 or at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us