Heavy equipment work continues Wednesday morning on March 1, 2017 to remove the huge debris field in the diversion pool at the base of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway. Once finished the Edward Hyatt Powerplant can go operational, which will allow for better management of reservoir levels during the upcoming spring runoff season. (This image is a panoramic composite) Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources California Department of Water Resource workers stand at the base of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway as heavy equipment work continues on March 1, 2017 to remove the huge debris field in the diversion pool. Once finished the Edward Hyatt Powerplant can go operational, which will allow for better management of reservoir levels during the upcoming spring runoff season. Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources

Heavy equipment work continues on March 1, 2017 to remove the huge debris field in the diversion pool at the base of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway. Once finished the Edward Hyatt Powerplant can go operational, which will allow for better management of reservoir levels during the upcoming spring runoff season. Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources Heavy equipment work was in full force on March 1, 2017 to remove the huge debris field in the diversion pool at the base of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway. Once finished the Edward Hyatt Powerplant can go operational, which will allow for better management of reservoir levels during the upcoming spring runoff season. Brian Baer/ California Department of Water Resources



Oroville Spillway Incident Update – Mar. 02 AM

The flood control spillway flows remain at 0 cubic feet per second (cfs). Inflows are approximately 15,000 to 20,000 cfs which has resulted in the lake rising from 843 feet to 845.6 feet elevation in the last 24 hours. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs.