Contemporary folk singer Kelly McRae to perform in Redding

Kelley McRae is a newcomer to Redding, playing her first-ever concert this Friday, April 21st on the Oaksong Music Society stage ($25/$10).

“McRae is the real deal, bringing some rare depth to the newschool Americana genre.” – New York Music Daily

http://kelleymcrae.com/ Always on the alert for fresh new talent, Kelley McRae caught the eyes (and ears!) of Oaksong Music Society president Barry Hazle. As a result, her music quickly became a regular feature on his “Shasta Serenade” radio show on Northstate Public Radio. For this performance, Kelley will be accompanied by her husband, singer/guitar player Matt Castelein. Kelley McRae called New York City home for many years, cutting her teeth in the vaunted singer/songwriter scene and honing her craft at legendary clubs like The Living Room, The Rockwood Music Hall and the Bowery Ballroom. In 2011 McRae teamed up with guitarist Matt Castelein, and the duo traded in their Brooklyn apartment for a VW camper van and hit the road full time. Kelley and Matt traveled extensively across America those first few years, performing hundreds of shows and finding inspiration for new songs along the way.

THE PILGRIM CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

2850 Foothill Blvd. Redding, CA — Door opens @ 7:15 p.m. , the concert begins at 8 p.m.