From Congressman La Malfa: House passes VA Accountability Act

Recently, the VA’s complex bureaucracy has hampered the department’s ability to dismiss an employee that participated in an armed robbery, discipline a nurse for assisting with a surgery while intoxicated, and hold employees accountable for failures in managing several major construction projects.

S. 1094 provides the VA Secretary increased discretion to:

Remove, demote, or suspend any VA employees for performance or misconduct.

Provide protections for whistleblowers.

Reduce an employee’s federal pension if convicted of a felony that influenced their job at the VA.

The House passed similar legislation in March, H.R. 1259, and the Senate passed S. 1094 as a modified version earlier this month. The bill will now be sent to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

