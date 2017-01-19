Community input wanted for new school program

The Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency is seeking the public’s help to implement a new program designed to help local students develop and improve social skills, competence and moral reasoning as part of the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA).

Aggression Replacement Training (ART) is a research-based program that is shown to help middle school students make better lifestyle choices that can affect their current and future mental health.

“We are very excited to be planning a pilot of the ART program in Shasta Lake City’s Gateway Unified School District in fiscal year 2017/2018. Now, we hope to get input from our great community stakeholders such as teachers, parents, administrators, City of Shasta Lake residents, and the mental health community,” said Amber Condrey, Community Development Coordinator for the Children’s Services Branch of the Health and Human Services Agency.

This public meeting will be Wednesday, January 25 from 3 to 4:30 pm in the Redding Library Community Room at 1100 Parkview Ave. For more information, contact Condrey at (530) 225-5853.

This program is sponsored by the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency in conjunction with our many community partners and advisory boards. Funding is provided through the Mental Health Services Act.