Community Health assessment reveals priority health issues

The Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Branch and its community partners are pleased to announce the release of the 2016 Community Health Assessment – a comprehensive report that identifies priority issues related to the health and wellbeing of Shasta County residents. To view and comment on this report, go to www.shastahhsa.net.

The assessment is the result of a year-long effort by 15 organizations including local hospitals, community health centers, health collaboratives and public agencies. Representatives from each of these organizations were part of a steering committee that collected health data, surveyed 2,850 local residents and held focus groups in Redding, Anderson, Burney and Shasta Lake.

“Through this process, the foundation has been laid for effective community partnerships,” said Terri Fields Hosler, the Health and Human Services Agency’s Public Health Branch director. “Using the information collected in the Community Health Assessment, we and our partners will create a community health improvement plan that will leverage resources for the greatest benefit for our residents.”

The 2016 Community Health Assessment identified the top three priority health issues in Shasta County as:

Alcohol and drug abuse

Mental health

Chronic disease

The next step for the steering committee will be to work with community stakeholders to develop and implement a Community Health Improvement Plan. For more information, visit www.shastahhsa.net or contact Brandy Isola at (530) 245-6861.