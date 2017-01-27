Community given an opportunity to help shape the future of historic preservation in California

Sacramento, Calif.—The California Office of Historic Preservation will hold a public listening session for the update of the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan in Redding, California, on February 9, 2017.

Preparation of a Statewide Historic Preservation Plan (State Plan) is required by the National Park Service (NPS) every five years as a condition of the grant each state receives from the federal Historic Preservation Fund.

Per NPS requirements, the State Plan must involve a significant public input process, and the plan must include: A summary of the planning process, a clear statement describing the planning cycle, a summary assessment of historic and cultural resources, a vision for historic preservation, goals and objectives, and a bibliography.

The Office of Historic Preservation (OHP) is beginning the process of public outreach and garnering input for the next State Plan for California. The current State Plan expires at the end of 2017, to be replaced by a new, updated plan covering the years 2018 through 2022.

As part of the public input process, the OHP will be holding a series of public listening sessions throughout the state to discuss ideas for inclusion in the next State Plan. These sessions will involve attendees working together to provide input, in response to a series of questions, that will help guide the direction and content of the plan.

The first of these sessions will be held in Redding on Thursday, February 9. From 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the Old City Hall Performance Hall at 1313 Market St, Redding CA 96001.

Advanced registration is not required, but is requested in order to ensure the session can accommodate those who wish to attend. Please register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/stateplanredding by the afternoon of Tuesday, February 7 if you plan to participate.

Additional listening sessions are planned for Sacramento, Merced/Fresno, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Details about those sessions will be distributed as they become available.

For more information about the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, visit http://www.ohp.parks.ca.gov/stateplan.

To be added to the OHP’s email list, which receives information about the State Plan process and outreach efforts, send an email to calshpo.ohp@parks.ca.gov.

Subscribe to California State Parks News via e-mail at info@parks.ca.gov or via RSS feed.

California State Parks Provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at www.parks.ca.gov.

California’s Drought Every Californian should take steps to conserve water at home, at work and even when recreating outdoors. Find out how at SaveOurWater.com and Drought.CA.Gov.