Community Foundation announces spring 2017 scholarship opportunities

Shasta Regional Community Foundation would like to remind students pursuing higher education that online applications are available for a growing number of scholarship opportunities. Students can now research these financial aid programs and application deadlines on the website at www.shastarcf.org under the Grants & Scholarships tab.

A PDF list of the 2017 scholarships is available here:LINK

Students are invited to click on “Apply for a Scholarship”, create an account, and begin searching and applying for scholarships for which they are eligible. The online application allows for students to apply for a host of scholarships from all participating organizations. “Our goal is to make the process more efficient for the students and increase their access to funds available for college,” states program associate, Miriam Leal.

In addition to the many annual scholarships for students in the North State, new awards have been added for this year. They include the Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship for Tehama County High School students, the Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship for students attending Foothill High School, the Redding Electric Utility Powering Redding’s Future Scholarships and Grants for Redding Electric Utility Customers (high school seniors and current undergraduate students), and the Tri Counties Bank Merit Scholarship open to students in Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Mendocino, Merced, Nevada, Place, Sacramento, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

A complete list of Spring 2017 scholarships is in the attached document and on the website. For questions please call Miriam Leal, Program Associate at 530-224-1219 or email at miriam@shastarcf.org